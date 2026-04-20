Officials making final push urging people to use public transit for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh

The NFL draft in Pittsburgh is three days away and officials are making a final push to get as many people as possible to use public transportation for what is expected to the largest event in the city's history.

There is a genuine concern about the potential for gridlock if everyone tries to drive into town for the event, so Pittsburgh Regional Transit is playing the biggest card it can -- reminding people that the light-rail system that locals know as the "T" and the "Football Flyer" bus routes will be free.

Many people know what Pittsburgh's roads and traffic patterns can be like on a normal day, and that's without adding in thousands of visitors, so Katharine Kelleman, CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit, says to consider the logic.

"Think about how much time people waste trying to get to their parking place or getting away," Kelleman said. "That can be up to a third of the time of your trip. We cover all of that for you."

Kelleman said that the demand for transit will be great, especially on the "T" out of the South Hills and through Downtown Pittsburgh to the city's North Shore.

"We can do this," Kelleman said. "It'll be full, but being on the "T" car is still going to be better than being in your own car."

With the increased demand and need, PRT says it will be shifting resources to move light-rail cars through stops every 15 minutes throughout the day on both lines.

"It comes to 7 or 8 minutes and that is free," Kelleman said. "Sheetz is our sponsor for light-rail and "T" fares.

Along with free light-rail service, the "Football Flyer" bus service from the area's outlying park-and-ride lots will also be free of charge.

"McCandless, Monroeville, Large, which is a municipality, not an adjective, and the University Park and Ride, you'll have these non-stop shuttles coming in," Kelleman said.

The surrounding counties' mass transit systems are also putting on special runs either into the city or to connecting points with PRT, all focused on getting you to the ideal draft location.

"We will have different locations through town that we get dropped off at, and part of this stays dynamic, because we don't know what gets shut, what gets opened, but where we drop you off is where we'll pick you up and we will be back for you," Kelleman said.

Kelleman said that daily commuters are not being forgotten with the buses running on Thursday and Friday on their Saturday schedules.

"You know what, our Yinzers are our bread and butter," Kelleman said. "Those are the folks we carry. So we want to help the draft, but we want to get everyone to work, too."

PRT said that they can run that smaller schedule because a lot of businesses are telling their local employees to work from home on Thursday and Friday and regular commuters will be paying their normal fare.

For more information about PRT's options and plans for the draft can be found here.