Large events like NFL draft bring increased risk of human trafficking, officials say

Ahead of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh, law enforcement and community advocates are working to raise awareness about the increased risks of sexual violence and human trafficking that they say can come with mass gatherings.

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape is reminding people to look out for one another and speak up when something isn't right.

Gail Brown, the manager of education and prevention services with PAAR, says trafficking doesn't always look like what movies depict. It can start with what seems to be just an invitation to a party. She says red flags to look out for are promises of free drinks, meeting famous people or the urgency of a cool opportunity that's about to be missed.

She says traffickers often look to separate their targets, so it's crucial to look out for one another.

"Making sure that that group of folks, whoever you came with, you're leaving with, right?" Brown said. "We're not letting somebody go off saying, 'Oh, I met this person,' or 'This activity over here looks fun.' No, we came together, we're leaving together."

And watch out for strangers, too, Brown added.

"If you are in a space and you see somebody by themselves that looks a little confused, maybe they look a little intoxicated and they're alone, maybe asking them, 'Are you OK? Where are your friends?'" Brown said. "Connecting them with some staff that are around, because they may not trust you, but saying, 'Hey, let's see if we can connect you with security.'"

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said 11 of its officers, detectives and sergeants have completed specialized training to combat human trafficking. Police said trainees learned how to use an investigative tool to analyze online data, identify trafficking patterns and find victims.

PAAR has a 24/7 hotline you can call for help or advice at 1-866-END-RAPE. To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree at 233733.