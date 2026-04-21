Bret Michaels, KELS among Pittsburgh natives to perform at NFL draft: "It is great to be home."

Pittsburgh is gearing up for "Nothin' but a Good Time" at the NFL draft, and on Tuesday, western Pennsylvania natives Bret Michaels and KELS talked about their upcoming free performances.

Poison lead singer and Butler native Bret Michaels and national anthem singer and Gibsonia native KELS met with members of the media on Tuesday to preview what fans will get to experience this week during the NFL Draft Entertainment Series.

The concert series will be taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the picks start happening on the NFL Main Stage. And while you will need a ticket, the concerts will be free to the public.

"Bret, you once sang every rose has its thorn," KDKA's Chris DeRose asked. "If Pittsburgh is the rose, are there any thorns you are seeing right now?"

"Let me tell you, NFL draft in Pittsburgh 2026, not a single thorn here," Michaels said. "This is awesome and I mean this for real, as you can tell by the way I have been beaming to do this."

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa will also be performing this week, and Michaels said to be on the lookout for a mash-up between them.

"I live and breathe for music and sports," Michaels said. "I grew up here and as a diabetic, it has saved my life, the sports, the music, we talked about it. It is great to be home."

KELS said she started her music career in Pittsburgh, so singing the national anthem at the NFL draft in her hometown is "icing on the cake."

"My family is obviously elated that I am doing this but I'm sure they will all be in the crowd," KELS said.