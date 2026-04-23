Steelers NFL draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2026 picks

The 2026 NFL draft has started in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers are scheduled to make a league-high 12 picks over the three-day event. Round 1 is Thursday, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday, before ending on Saturday with Rounds 4-7.

After addressing needs during free agency, the Steelers come into the draft looking to reshape their roster even more, including potentially adding depth on the offensive and defensive lines. The team could also look to add some skill position players and more competition to its quarterback room.

Every move matters this season for the Steelers, who have lost seven consecutive playoff games and enter the 2026 campaign with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy.

Track Pittsburgh's 2026 NFL draft moves below.

Who have the Steelers drafted so far?

Pittsburgh has not yet made its first selection in the 2026 NFL draft. The team drafts at No. 21 during the first round on Thursday.

What time are the Steelers picking in Round 1?

For Thursday's first round, each team is given eight minutes to make a pick. The Steelers' pick could be announced around 10:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh also had the 21st overall pick during last year's draft. The team announced the pick at 10:24 p.m.

Steelers' remaining 2026 NFL draft picks

Round 1: 21st overall

Round 2: 53rd overall

Round 3: 76th overall

Round 3: 85th overall

Round 3: 99th overall

Round 4: 121st overall

Round 4: 135th overall

Round 5: 161st overall

Round 6: 216th overall

Round 7: 224th overall

Round 7: 230th overall

Round 7: 237th overall

The Steelers acquired the 76th overall pick, the 12th selection in the third round, in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for wide receiver George Pickens. They also acquired two extra selections in the seventh round — picks Nos. 224 and 230 — in the trades for Kyle Duggar and Michael Pittman Jr., respectively.

Who did the Steelers draft last year?

Pittsburgh started the 2025 NFL draft by selecting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, followed by drafting running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round and Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer in the fourth round.

Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black was the Steelers' fifth-round pick, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was picked by Pittsburgh in the sixth round, and Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent were seventh-round selections.