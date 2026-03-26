Pittsburgh Regional Transit CEO says "do not drive" during the week of the NFL draft

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is confident it is up to the task of moving around hundreds of thousands of people during the week of the draft in April.

During a press conference on Wednesday, when city leaders unveiled public transportation plans, PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman told people to leave their cars at home.

"Do not drive that week," PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said.

Her comments were like music to the ears of groups like Pittsburghers for Public Transit.

"Transit needs to be the star at the NFL draft," said Dan Yablonsky, Pittsburghers for Public Transit's digital organizing director.

However, it comes with concerns. While there will be temporary football flyer routes from the north, south, east, and west, some commuter flyers won't be in service during the three-day event. The football flyers don't start until 10 a.m., and local bus routes will run on Saturday service, a reduction from their normal frequency.

"That means that there will be less service for the tens of thousands of people that are riding the bus every single day," Yablonsky said.

Light rail service will run some additional services, but end at the North Side Station, the one between PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium. Allegheny Station, next to Acrisure, will not be in service.

PRT officials still want people who rely on mass transit to have faith in them.

"We've got you covered for that, too," Kelleman said in reference to commuters needing to catch a bus.

Riders are hoping this event can show the power of mass transit without leaving the everyday riders behind.

"We need more frequency on our routes. We need more routes to more places that people need to get to," Yablonsky said.

According to the PRT, if anything breaks down, it plans to have spare vehicles and drivers to deploy.