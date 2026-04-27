Pittsburgh Public Safety reports 20 arrests during the three days of the NFL draft

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials reported that 20 arrests were made during the three days of the NFL draft.

Ahead of the three-day event, there was a large emphasis on public safety and with hundreds of thousands of people anticipated to attend the draft, law enforcement and security officials were prepared for a number of scenarios.

The NFL said that 805,000 people attended the three-day event, breaking the record set by Detroit in 2024 when 775,000 fans attended.

During the three days of the draft, Pittsburgh Public Safety detailed the 20 arrests that were made.

Public Safety said that across the three days, only two arrests were reported from within the draft footprint on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

One misdemeanor arrest was made by Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Point State Park, according to Public Safety.

In other parts of the city including outside the draft footprint on the North Shore, Pittsburgh Public Safety said that 17 arrests were made throughout the three days.

"As we welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to the Draft, our Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Crossing Guards, Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security and our partners worked day and night — thank you for keeping Pittsburgh safe," the city said on social media on Sunday.