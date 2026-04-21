Every Steelers draft pick under Omar Khan and where they are now

Omar Khan is set to handle his fourth draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh will be a busy time for Khan and the Steelers. The team has 12 picks over the three-day event, which begins on Thursday. Khan took over for Kevin Colbert, who stepped down following the 2022 NFL draft. Khan previously was Pittsburgh's vice president of football and business administration.

Here's a look at every selection Khan has made with the Steelers since the 2023 NFL draft.

Steelers 2023 NFL draft

Broderick Jones, Offensive Lineman, First Round, Pick 14

Khan traded up to select Broderick Jones, a highly-touted prospect out of Georgia. He has played in 45 games, including 38 starts. Last season, Jones only played in 11 full games after suffering a neck injury in Week 12 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Second Round, Pick 32

Joey Porter Jr. had his best season as a professional in 2025. The 25-year-old tallied a career-high 14 passes defended and one interception last year, becoming one of the better young corners in the NFL.

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Second Round, Pick 49

Keeanu Benton started every Steelers game last season, tallying 5 1/2 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, both of which were career highs. It was a breakout season for the defensive tackle, who filled the stat sheet playing alongside Cam Heyward.

Darnell Washington, Tight End, Third Round, Pick 93

Darnell Washington was having his best season when he broke his forearm in Week 17, ending his 2025 campaign. Before the season-ending injury, Washington played in 16 games, including notching 13 starts. He caught 31 passes for 365 yards, both of which were career highs.

Nick Herbig, Linebacker, Fourth Round, Pick 132

In 15 games in 2025, Nick Herbig tallied a career-high 7 1/2 sacks, a career-high 13 tackles for loss and a career-high 18 quarterback hits. He made a noticeable impact despite playing behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Cory Trice Jr., Cornerback, Seventh Round, Pick 241

Cory Trice Jr. has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2024 season, when he played six games for Pittsburgh. He is under contract with Pittsburgh for the upcoming season.

Spencer Anderson, Offensive Lineman, Seventh Round, Pick 251

Spencer Anderson started seven games for Pittsburgh in 2025. He has provided depth to the offensive line and has outplayed his draft position.

Steelers 2024 NFL draft

Troy Fautanu, Offensive Lineman, First Round, Pick 20

Troy Fautanu missed most of his rookie season with a knee injury but was a key starter for 2025's team. Fautanu played 100 percent of the snaps and was only called for three penalties last season.

Zach Frazier, Offensive Lineman, Second Round, Pick 51

Zach Frazier has had an immediate impact since being drafted by Khan. Frazier earned the starting center position as a rookie and continued making strides in his second season, when he played 100 percent of the snaps in the games he played. He missed one game due to an injury.

Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Third Round, Pick 84

Roman Wilson has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. He has played in 14 games, including four starts, catching 12 passes for 166 yards and two scores in his first two seasons.

Payton Wilson, Linebacker, Third Round, Pick 98

Payton Wilson has played in every game since being drafted by the Steelers. He led Pittsburgh with 126 tackles last season despite not being an every-down starter

Mason McCormick, Offensive Lineman, Fourth Round, Pick 119

Mason McCormick started every game last season for Pittsburgh after making 14 starts as a rookie. He also played in 100 percent of the snaps in 2025.

Logan Lee, Defensive Lineman, Sixth Round, Pick 178

Logan Lee played in seven games in 2025, tallying 2 tackles and one quarterback hit.

Ryan Watts, Defensive Back, Sixth Round, Pick 195

The Steelers released Ryan Watts in April 2025 after a season-ending neck injury suffered in a preseason game. He has not appeared in an NFL game since being drafted.

Steelers 2025 NFL draft

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman, First Round, Pick 21

Derrick Harmon played in 12 games, including eight starts, as a rookie. He dealt with injuries, but the defensive lineman still managed to make an impact in his first season, tallying 27 tackles and 3 sacks.

Kaleb Johnson, Running Back, Third Round, Pick 83

Kaleb Johnson only played in 10 games as a rookie. He was seldom used, stuck behind Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell in 2025. He had 28 carries for 69 yards rushing.

Jack Sawyer, Linebacker, Fourth Round, Pick 123

Jack Sawyer played in every game during his rookie season. He notched 34 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

Yahya Black, Defensive Lineman, Fifth Round, Pick 164

Yahya Black also played in every game in his first season as a Steeler. He had 28 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Will Howard, Quarterback, Sixth Round, Pick 185

Will Howard did not appear in a game as a rookie, but some Steelers fans have high hopes for the former Ohio State signal-caller.

Carson Bruener, Linebacker, Seventh Round, Pick 226

Carson Bruener appeared in every game in 2025 as a special teams player. He had 19 tackles.

Donte Kent, Defensive Back, Seventh Round, Pick 229

Donte Kent was on injured reserve for the season after suffering a foot injury in training camp.