These 16 players will attend the NFL draft in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday in Pittsburgh with Round 1, where a select group of players will walk across the draft stage after hearing their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In total, 257 players will be drafted over the three-day event. However, only 16 players will be in Pittsburgh taking pictures with Goodell on stage on draft night. During last year's draft in Green Bay, 17 players attended.

Players attending NFL draft in person

The NFL announced the 16 players who will be in Pittsburgh on Thursday for the draft. Nearly all of the players are expected to be selected in the first round.

Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame

Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State

Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State

David Bailey, linebacker, Texas Tech

Rueben Bain Jr., defensive end, Miami

Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

Keldric Faulk, defensive end, Auburn

Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee

Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC

Francis Mauigoa, offensive lineman, Miami

Kayden McDonald, defensive tackle, Ohio State

Kadyn Proctor, offensive lineman, Alabama

Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama

Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State

Is Fernando Mendoza attending the draft?

Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, is not attending the draft. Instead, he will watch the event with friends and family in Miami.

It is not unusual for players, especially ones expected to be high picks, not to attend the draft, as some prefer to watch from a different location. The last No. 1 selection not in attendance was Travon Walker, who was the top pick in 2022 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eli Heidenreich invited to draft

Eli Heidenreich, a standout at Navy, was invited to attend the draft on Friday and Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Heidenreich set school career records with 1,994 yards receiving and 16 receiving scores during his four years on campus.

Heidenreich graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.