Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on fitness equipment

Amazon Prime Day is here. There's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set, treadmills, upgraded running shoes, smartwatches, fitness accessories and more. We've found the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals that you can shop right now.

Had your eyes on a set of dumbbells? Ready to upgrade your home gym? We found dozens of deals that will scratch that itch.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Garmin Vivoactive 4, $188 (reduced from $330)

From trendy tennis dresses to Garmin running watches, there are so many fitness deals at Amazon right now. You can save right now with great deals on treadmills, deals on Fitbits and other smart watches, deals on yoga pants and more.

Here's our picks of the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on treadmills

Save on walking treadmills, folding treadmills and more. For even more options, check out our guide to the best treadmills available on Amazon.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill: $1,599

Amazon

At $1,599, the Commercial Series 1750 treadmill from NordicTrack is the most expensive treadmill on this list -- and for good reason. The NordicTrack 1750 comes with a one-year iFit membership which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly from the equipment. The treadmill's speed and incline adjust depending on the iFit workout you choose. On Amazon, reviewers suggest this 4.2-star-rated treadmill is a great substitute for the gym.

The NordicTrack 1750 is outfitted with a 10-inch, interactive HD touchscreen; can reach speeds up to 12 mph; and features a one-touch control that can take you from a -3% decline all the way up to a 15% incline. If you need all the floor space you can get, the base of this treadmill can be stored inside the frame. This treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

Selling for $1,999 earlier this year, the NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill is now available for $1,599, a savings of $400.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $600

Amazon

This walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $326

Amazon

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that maxes out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design promises to keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill, now on sale on Amazon, makes a great addition to any home office. Just add a standing desk to the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $326 (reduced from $500)

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings

Shop deals on yoga leggings and more. Or check out our comprehensive guide on the best Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket

Amazon

These moisture-wicking, cross-waist leggings come in a range of colors and inseams, and in standard and plus sizes. Prices vary based on size and color. The price listed below is for the white leggings in a size medium.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket, medium (white), $24 (reduced from $44)

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

Amazon

These sweat-wicking compression leggings can help prevent chafing while keeping you warm during chilly morning workouts. Prices vary based on size; the price listed below is for a size medium.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $33 (reduced from $50)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on workout wear

Workout sets, trendy tennis dresses and more, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on workout wear. Or, check out our comprehensive guide on all the best Amazon deals on workout wear.

High-waisted seamless workout set

Amazon

This seamless matching workout set is breathable and made with quick-drying fabric. The bra top has removable padding and the high-waisted bike shorts provide some tummy control.

"I have worn these many times since I bought them and I LOVE them! They are very comfortable, flattering, and are not see through when you bend over," a reviewer raved. "They are really great and I will buy in more colors!"

Available in 15 colors. Prices vary based on size and color. The price listed below is for the green workout set in a size medium.

High-waisted seamless workout set, medium (green) $20 (reduced from $40)

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts

Amazon

These high-waisted biker shorts come in four colors and two lengths, all of which are on sale right now. They have two pockets and are made of a moisture-wicking material.

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts, $20 (reduced from $35)

Tennis workout dress with built-in bra and shorts

Amazon

This tennis dress has a built-in bra, shorts with two pockets and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Crafted with ultra-soft material, this on-trend workout dress is great for lounging or breaking a sweat on the court.

Available in eight colors.

Tennis workout dress with built-in bra and shorts, medium (olive green) $38 (reduced from $42)

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on running shoes

Save on running shoes, workout shoes and even hiking sandals during Amazon Prime Day.

Brooks Ghost 13

Amazon

These running shoes originally listed for $130 at Brooks. But if the size is right, you may be able to score a significant deal on them right now on Amazon.

These sneakers have cushioning and a shock-absorber system that make them ideal for road running, cross training and working out at the gym. Choose from 22 colors, and narrow, standard and wide fits.

Brooks men's Ghost 13, $85 and up

Adidas Kaptir 2.0 running shoe

Amazon

These men's running shoes list for $90 direct from Adidas. But significant deals are available via Amazon. The shoes offer a sock-like fit. Choose from 17 colors.

"These shoes are high quality for a decent price," raved a verified Amazon customer. "They're almost weightless and very comfortable even after an 8-hour shift working on my feet."

Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe, $50 and up

Nike Free RN Flyknit

Amazon

Pick up a pair of Nike's discontinued (but still loved) men's Free RN Flyknits, available in nine colors on Amazon. They currently list at Nike for $120, so you'll save money buying them on Amazon.

"If you're looking for sneakers that fit like a glove, these are it," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Nike should've never stopped making these! I bought another pair for backup because I love them so much."

Nike men's Free RN Flyknit, $110 and up

Teva W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal

Amazon

We've seen these quick-drying, women's Teva sport sandals list for about $70 to $75, so there's potential for big savings here depending on your preferred sandal size and design.

These sandals support your feet on uneven terrain, and have a cushioned heel tab for comfort. Find them in 32 different colors.

Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal, $45 and up

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on running watches and smart watches

Save big on Garmin watches, Fitbits, Apple watches and more during Amazon Prime Day.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black): $188



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $50 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $188 (reduced from $330)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $300

Garmin via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is basically a smaller version of the Vivoactive 4 with a 40 mm case. It comes in a variety of colors; prices vary. The below price is for the watch in light gold with a light pink band. The pictured version of the watch is marked down $40 right now on Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $300 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Versa 3: $170

Amazon

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $170 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Charge 5: $110

Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $110 (reduced from $150)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $279

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $379 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46



Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

