See inside Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow's former New York townhouse that just went on sale

How much money you need to afford a house in big cities

How much are houses in big cities?

How much are houses in big cities?

Finding a place to live in New York City isn't always easy, but for those who can afford it, the city is filled with hidden and iconic gems — including one that's about as "New York, New York" as they come. Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow's former home, a 19th century townhouse on the Upper East Side, is now up for grabs.

The home on East 61st Street is "a piece of history," according to its Zillow listing.

Frank Sinatra's Upper East Side townhouse that he shared with actress Mia Farrow during their short-lived marriage is now on sale. Zillow

"Once owned by the legendary Frank Sinatra himself during his marriage to actress Mia Farrow," the listing says. "...Held within the family since Sinatra's tenure, this distinguished townhouse presents a rare opportunity for restoration and renewal in the Treadwell Farm Historic District."

But wait, the "best is yet to come." As every New Yorker knows, space is a luxury, and this place has plenty of it.

The listing says the Upper East Side home is four stories and has more than 10 rooms, including four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and garden space, all spanning over 3,700 feet. A lower level of the home boasts another 933 feet.

An interior shot of Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow's former New York townhouse. Zillow

According to the listing, the townhouse was originally built in 1872. Architect Frederick Sterner, who according to The New York Times was known for giving entire blocks makeovers in the early 1900s, later modified the home in 1919. This townhouse, the listing says, "epitomizes timeless elegance and architectural distinction."

That elegance and distinction, of course, comes at a cost. The townhouse is listed for just under $4.5 million.

An exterior shot of Frank Sinatra's New York townhouse that he shared with actress Mia Farrow. The four-story home was listed on Zillow for nearly $4.5 million. Zillow

As recounted by People magazine, the couple met in 1964 when Farrow was 19 and Sinatra was nearly 50. They got married in Las Vegas in 1966, but the marriage only lasted two years. While Farrow was filming "Rosemary's Baby," she was served divorce papers. However, the two remained close until his death in 1998.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2013, Farrow said Sinatra could "possibly" be the father of her son, Ronan Farrow. And when she was asked if Sinatra had been the "great love" of her life, she had a short and simple answer: "Yes."

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow seen following their wedding in Las Vegas in July 19, 1966. Bettmann/Getty Images