Best Dyson vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Investing in a high-quality vacuum can improve your life, making daily cleaning easier and more efficient. Over the past 30 years, Dyson vacuums have become sought-after cleaning tools, offering a wide range of powerful, easy-to-operate stick and upright vacuum cleaners.

Top products in this article:

Dyson Outsize Absolute+, $950

Dyson V8 Absolute, $500

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $499

Thanks to rapidly evolving technology, the best vacuums of 2022 boast so many more features than those even just five years ago -- longer battery life for cordless models, lighter weight models for maneuverability, more powerful suction. Dyson vacuums also have gotten smarter about tackling pet hair or cleaning hard floors, carpet or large houses.

How to pick the best Dyson vacuum for you

Dyson makes a number of different models, some of which specialize in specific cleaning tasks. We've rounded up the top-rated Dyson vacuums below, highlighting what they're best at, to help you choose the best Dyson vacuum for you.

And if you're still stumped, don't worry. Dyson has a quick vacuum finder quiz that can also guide you to the perfect Dyson model. Take the quiz by tapping the button below.

Best Dyson value: Dyson V8 Absolute

Dyson

If you live in a small space, consider buying a lightweight and cord-free stick vacuum. Apartment dwellers and owners of smaller homes gravitate toward the V8 Absolute, making it one of the most popular Dyson models. Each battery charge offers up to 40 minutes of power for vacuuming the dust, animal hair and allergens in your home. It comes with a wall-mountable charging station and charger, in addition to multiple tools and two cleaning heads.

When you buy, Dyson will add in an automotive kit or a furniture-detail kit for free, a $75 value.

Dyson V8 Absolute (plus free cleaning kit), $500

Best Dyson stick vacuum for large homes: Dyson Outsize Absolute+

Dyson

Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum for cleaning larger homes, especially ones with pets and lots of carpet, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum is a true workhorse. This all-in-one, splurge-worthy machine deep cleans using laser dust detection technology to illuminate hidden dirt and pet dander. It features a 25% wider cleaner head, 150% larger bin and twice the suction, versus other cordless vacs, plus 60 minutes of run time per battery, making cleaning larger homes that much easier. The luxe vacuum also includes a number of helpful accessories, like two separate chargers, an extra battery, and multiple tools, heads and brushes.

There are two special offers right now with this Dyson vacuum. The Absolute+ comes with a free total cleaning kit (a $75 value). Plus, if you want to add on a Dyson docking station to your purchase, you can do so for just $49 more (a savings of $100).

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ (plus free total cleaning kit), $950

Best upright Dyson vacuum for carpet and pets: Dyson Ball Animal 2

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including, carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

This popular vacuum is currently unavailable at Dyson, but we found it for sale at the same $499 MSRP on Amazon.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $499

Best Dyson vacuum for hardwood: Dyson Omni-glide+

Dyson

People with hardwood or any other hard floors should invest in the slender and easy-to-maneuver Dyson Omni-glide+ vacuum. Designed specifically for hard surfaces, it features an omni-directional head that glides in every direction. It can also get into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, like underneath a bed or other pieces of furniture, by lying flat.

Dyson Omni-glide+, $500

Best Dyson toy for kids: Casdon Dyson ball replica toy

Amazon

Helps make chores fun. Parents who want to teach children cleaning skills at a young age should consider this 4.3-star-rated Dyson replica vacuum toy on Amazon. It not only looks the part, but also actually works -- this toy suctions up small pieces of paper and deposits them into a removable tray. (Requires four C batteries.)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy, $25 (reduced from $40)

Related content from CBS Essentials: