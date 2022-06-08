Colorfulkoala and more: The best yoga pants on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day in July to score great deals on yoga pants at Amazon. Even some of the much-buzzed-about, Lululemon-lookalike Colorfulkoala leggings are on sale right now. These leggings deserve to be worn long before the end of the summer.

Lululemon makes a number of great yoga pants. Lululemon's bestselling Align leggings, which come in multiple lengths and colors, are a reader favorite. But with a starting price of $98, Lululemon leggings aren't necessarily in everyone's budget. That's where these top-rated yoga pant picks from Amazon come in: They're loved by reviewers who want the Lululemon look, but only want to pay fraction of the price.

Below, the best deals on yoga pants on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're seeking yoga pants with pockets or biker shorts, there's a deal for you ahead. Note that pricing varies by color and size on Amazon. We've listed the lowest price available for the colors pictured below.

(If you'd rather read more about Lululemon leggings, check out our article on the best athleisure pieces to buy at Lululemon right now.)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted yoga pants 7/8 length

Amazon

Colorfulkoala's 7/8-length style with pockets isn't currently on sale, but still offers a great value. Choose from 36 colors and prints in these buttery soft leggings with a comfortable seamless waistband.

Colorfulkoala high-waisted yoga pants 7/8 length, $25 and up

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts: $17

Amazon

Choose from four colors and two lengths in these high-waisted biker shorts that come in standard and plus sizes. These biker shorts have two pockets and are made of a moisture-wicking material.

KKB high-waisted activewear shorts, $17 and up (reduced from $35)

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket: $24

Amazon

Try out the cross-waist legging trend with these leggings that come in a range of colors, inseams, and in standard or plus sizes, offering you an ideal fit. They have a hidden waistband pocket and are moisture-wicking.

Ododos cross waist yoga leggings with inner pocket, $24 and up (reduced from $44)

Skechers Go Walk high-waisted legging: $18

Amazon

These high-waisted Sketchers leggings come in 24 colors and in standard and plus sizes. They have a cotton-like feel and an exterior side pocket.

Skechers Go Walk high-waisted legging, $18 and up (reduced from $24)

Pudolla men's cotton yoga sweatpants: $34



Amazon

These breathable men's yoga sweatpants have a drawstring closure, plus two side pockets and one pocket in the back. Choose from 12 colors.

Pudolla men's cotton yoga sweatpants, $34 (reduced from $43)

Phisockat high-waisted yoga pants with pockets: $15

Amazon

These high-waisted yoga pants with pockets come in 33 colors and prints, and in standard and plus sizes. Their waistbands offer tummy control and they're moisture-wicking.

Phisockat high-waisted yoga pants with pockets, $15 (reduced from $28)

Laslulu scrunch leggings: $16

Amazon

Try the booty-scrunch legging trend with these Laslulu leggings available on Amazon in five colors. They're moisture-wicking and have accents that accentuate curves.

Laslulu scrunch leggings, $16 and up (reduced from $25)

Hartpor men's joggers: $23



Amazon

These men's yoga joggers have a drawstring closure and two side pockets, plus one back pocket. They're made of cotton and spandex and come in seven colors. You can save an extra 5% when you buy two.

Hartpor men's joggers, $23 and up (reduced from $33)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

