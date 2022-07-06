The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on gaming laptops

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to look for deals on gaming laptops -- but it's not the only time. Here's a look at big deals you can get on Amazon right now on top-rated gaming laptops from Acer, Razer and other brands.

Top products in this article:

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Razer Blade 15, $2,200 (reduced from $2,600)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, $2,410 (reduced from $2,530)

Though gaming laptops typically cost a bit more than productivity laptops, retailers often mark these devices down, especially when manufacturers are getting ready to roll out their new models.

Whether you're a hard-core PC gamer, or you're looking for an alternative to the hard-to-find PlayStation 5, we think you'll find something to like here. Everything highlighted below is rated 4 stars (out of 5) or higher by Amazon users. And everything below is on sale right now! Save even more by taking advantage of Amazon Prime shipping.

Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Now's the time to sign up. Next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022 will feature deals that will be exclusive to Prime members. If you've never been a Prime subscriber, you can try out its perks -- and enjoys its deals -- on a 30-day free trial.

Read on for more info on Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- and other early Amazon Prime Day deals. But first: The best gaming laptop deals you can get on Amazon right now!

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,200

Acer via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save $100 off the list price on the 4.6-star-rated Acer Predator Helios 300. The 15.6-inch, Windows 11, HD gaming laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a feature (Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro) that lets you use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time.

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: $2,410



Asus via Amazon

Amazon has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 marked down $120 right now. With an up to nine-hour battery life, the laptop is a great choice for gamers, especially those who want to play PC games while traveling. There's plenty of power under the hood as well, with this particular configuration boasting high-end specs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and memory of 40 GB.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (AMD Ryzen 9, 40 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD), $2,410 (reduced from $2,530)

If you want something even more compact, you might find the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a better fit. (And while, nope, it's not on sale right now, its current Amazon list price is on the low side.)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,389

Razer Blade 15: $2,200

Razer via Amazon

Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $400 off the Razer Blade 15, a higher-end configuration that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 inside. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 15 boasts a 1080p display, and comes with a 360 Hz refresh rate that's ideal for fast-paced games and esports.

Razer Blade 15 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,200 (reduced from $2,600)

MSI GL66 gaming computer: $1,295

MSI via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this MSI gaming laptop for nearly 15% off list price. The 15.6-inch MSI GL66 gaming laptop features an RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 16 GB of memory.

MSI GL66 gaming computer (RTX 3070), $1,295 (reduced from $1,499)

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $749

Acer via Amazon

You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for less than $750 -- that's more than 10% off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

"I'm in love with this laptop," raves one Amazon user in a 5-star review.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $749 (reduced from $840)

More gaming laptops to consider

Want to expand your search for a gaming laptop beyond Amazon? Here are other great options that you can get right now from Walmart and HP. A couple are even on sale!

16.1" Victus by HP: $1,000



HP

If you're not particular about playing at high settings, the HP Victus gaming laptop line may be worth considering. Here's some more temptation: HP has a big deal on it right now.

This model features an AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti combo inside. The RTX 3050 Ti may be one of the budget GPUs in Nvidia's RTX 3000 line, but it still delivers when it comes to 1080p gaming performance -- just the ticket for gamers who don't need the ultra high-resolution experience.

16.1" Victus by HP (AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,000 (reduced from $1,250)

HP Omen 16z-c000: $800

HP

HP's Omen line often offers great value, keeping the price at a more reasonable range than its rivals. This model's on sale right now at the HP site for $800 -- a $300 markdown.

The HP Omen 16z-c000 laptop runs Windows 11, and boasts a 16.1-inch, full-HD display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Customize the machine by adding Windows 11 Pro (for an extra $70), and/or other upgrades (for additional money, natch).

HP Omen 16z-c000, $800

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin (RTX 3060)

MSI

This gaming laptop isn't on sale right now at Walmart, but its price is pretty close to previous deal rates.

At under 1-inch thick, the MSI GF65 Thin is one of the thinnest gaming laptops on the market. This configuration comes with mid-range specs for smooth and immersive 1080p gaming, including the RTX 3060 GPU and 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

15.6" MSI GF65 Thin (Intel Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,272

Dell G15

Dell

This Dell laptop also isn't on sale right now on Walmart, but its $850 asking price is actually lower than deal prices we've seen from the retailer.

The Dell G15 is a solid option in the budget gaming space. Although there are some compromises here -- the battery life only lasts up to five hours, and the memory is only 8 GB -- it's still a great choice for users who don't need a super-fast machine.

Dell G15 (AMD Ryzen 7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $850

Asus ROG Strix G15

Asus

This Asus ROG Strix G15 configuration boasts specs that will see you through your 1080p gaming needs, while the 300 Hz refresh rate on its 1080p panel can handle fast-paced games. Finally, the customizable RGB light bar (the one that wraps around the front underside of the device) enhances your game immersion.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,100

