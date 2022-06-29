Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Save up to $210 on Eero mesh Wi-Fi now
If you're looking to extend the range of your Wi-Fi network, or increase your home Wi-Fi network's reliability, it's time to upgrade to a mesh Wi-Fi router. That's because Amazon is currently offering deep discounts on its Eero line of mesh Wi-Fi routers as part of its early Amazon Prime Day sale.
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $71 (reduced from $89)
Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (3 pack), $194 (reduced from $299)
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (2-pack), $299 (reduced from $499)
Eero's mesh Wi-Fi technology is designed to intelligently route Wi-Fi traffic to reduce drop-offs and lagging. If you want enhanced and reliable internet speeds to stream 4K video, play video games without interruption or take video conference calls for work, a Wi-Fi router upgrade is a good idea.
The Eero app, meanwhile, make it easy to track your family's web usage to individual devices. Parents can control when kids have access to the internet. The app makes it easy to diagnose issues with your network, as well.
Note that to take advantage of this early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime Member. So sign up now if you haven't already.
Best Eero Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Amazon Eero Wi-Fi products are all on sale now as part of Amazon's Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. You can score deals on routers, extenders and bundles now through July 5.
Check out the best deals on four of Eero's top-rated Wi-Fi systems and save up to $210.
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system
The Eero whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system replaces your old router and extenders with Amazon's reliable 5G mesh network. The system includes a built-in Zigbee smart-home hub which can be used to connect six compatible devices with Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $71 (reduced from $89)
Amazon is also offering discounts on bundles that come with an Eero Beacon Wi-Fi extenders. Choose between a bundle with one extender or two extenders depending on the size of your home or office space. (The main router covers up to 1,500 square feet, each extender covers an additional 1,500.)
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system with 1 extender, $111 (reduced from $139)
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system with 2 extenders, $159 (reduced from $199)
Need an even larger mesh setup? No problem: You can add on more extenders if you need them. Each covers an additional 1,500 square feet.
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 extender, $63 (reduced from $79)
Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router
The Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is touted as Eero's most affordable. It offers Wi-Fi speeds of up to a gigabit.
Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $90 (reduced from $139)
The Eero 6+ Wi-Fi system can easily be expanded by connecting additional Eero devices. You can purchase multi-packs for even more coverage.
Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (2 pack), $155 (reduced from $239)
Amazon Eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router (3 pack), $194 (reduced from $299)
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system
The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices. Get it now while it is on sale for Amazon's Early Prime Day sale to save $81.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, $148 (reduced from $229)
The Eero Pro tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system also comes in multi-packs to accommodate larger spaces or a higher number of connected devices.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (2-pack), $259 (reduced from $399)
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack), $389 (reduced from $599)
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system
The Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand's first Wi-Fi 6E compatible system. The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (1-pack), $179 (reduced from $299)
Pick up an Eero Pro 6E multi-pack now for even greater savings and larger coverage.
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (2-pack), $299 (reduced from $499)
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $419 (reduced from $699)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
