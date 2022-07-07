The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hoping to score Instant Pot deals next week during the mega-sales event that is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Just get cooking! We're here to show you the best deals you can get right now on Amazon on popular, top-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And, trust us, some of these sales are mega-sales.

Instant Pot cookers are a relatively hands-off way to throw together snacks and meals in minutes. The kitchen appliance is versatile enough to make soups, roast meats and even bake delicious desserts and breads.

Now is a great time to get deals on Amazon on Instant Pots. We found several models available at deep discounts. The below sales prices are available right now to everyone. But remember: If you want to score Amazon deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022, then you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Enough with the appetizers! Let's dig into the Instant Pot deals you can get now on Amazon. And look for the recipes that we've featured below, too. You can try them out in your new Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $80

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 40% off the $130 list price of the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-1.

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature. The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $150

Instant Pot via Amazon

Here's another really big deal. You can save $50 right now on Amazon on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp.

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket. If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $150 (reduced from $200)

Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $207

Instant Pot via Amazon

And the big Instant Pot deals just keep coming. Right now on Amazon, you can get more than 25% off this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $207 (reduced from $280)

A relative of the above model, the Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook. And, though, no, it's not marked as on sale right now on Amazon, $275 is a great Amazon price on this.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $275

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75



Instant Pot via Amazon

Hungry for another Instant Pot deal? How about this one? Right now on Amazon, get 25% off the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1.

If you're seeking the classic Instant Pot experience, then this may be the model for you. The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too. The Instant Pot Duo features dual-pressure settings: high, for speedy cooking; and low, for you-really-don't-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Philly cheesesteak (from The Salty Marshmallow)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart): $130



Instant Pot via Amazon

The 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro is on sale right now on Amazon: You can save $20 off the $150 list price. A 6-quart model is also available on Amazon, but it's not on sale right now.

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $130 (reduced from $150)

Recipes to try:

Taco mac and cheese (from Audrey Johns)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart): $100

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $116)

Recipe to try:

More Instant Pot models to consider

Though not currently on sale on Amazon, the following Instant Pot models are popular and well-loved by the site's reviewers.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $248

Recipe to try:

Fried pickles (from The Tasty Travelers)

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Kohl's

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment, and a steam-release reset button.

"Even if you don't cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models," reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. "Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things."

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart), $160

Recipe to try:

Pork carnitas tacos (from Julie Hartigan)

Instant Pot Duo Nova (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it's a seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova (6 quart), $110

Recipe to try:

Sausage and shells with spinach and artichoke hearts (from Jeffrey Eisner)

Easy Instant Pot recipe book



Amazon

Professional chefs and home chefs alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available in cookbooks and online. If you're looking for a big collection of great recipes you can make in an Instant Pot, check out the 4.5-star-rated book "Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish."

"Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish," $25

