The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on summer shoes: Crocs, Teva and more
Summer's here, but Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still weeks away. What's a deal-hungry shopper in need of heels for a wedding, or lightweight running sneakers for the park to do? Well, we'll tell you: Shop deals on summer-worthy men's and women's shoes right now on Amazon!
Top products in this article:
Brooks men's Ghost 13, $90 and up
Nike men's Free RN Flyknit, $100 and up
Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal, $45 and up
Looking for deals on Crocs, Teva and Nike? Look no more. We've spotted deals on all those brands and more on Amazon, and highlighted our favorites below.
Note: Because shoe prices on Amazon vary by size and color, we've listed a price range for each shoe. You can find exact prices by clicking the provided links and buttons.
Ready to start shopping? Let's get to it. And be sure to read all the way to the end for more info on Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Fluffy women's slippers: $19 and up
These crisscross slippers with memory-foam soles have a cozy, fluffy design. But because they're open-toed, your feet won't overheat this summer. Find them in five colors.
At last look, these slippers were listing for about $24 on Amazon. So, go get your deal now!
Fluffy women's slippers, $19 and up
Brooks men's Ghost 13: $90 and up
These running shoes originally listed for $130 at Brooks. But if the size is right, you may be able to score a significant deal on them right now on Amazon.
These sneakers have cushioning and a shock-absorber system that make them ideal for road running, cross-training and working out at the gym. Choose from 22 colors, and narrow, standard and wide fits.
Brooks men's Ghost 13, $90 and up
Rhinestone ankle strap pumps: $39 and up
Whether you're a guest at a wedding or going out on the town, these satin-bow heels make a statement. They come in 13 colors, and have a sheepskin insole. The bow and ankle straps are encrusted in rhinestones.
Some varieties of this shoe were listing on Amazon for about $50. But deals are available now.
Rhinestone ankle strap pumps, $39 and up
Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe: $50 and up
These men's running shoes list for $90 direct from Adidas. But significant deals are available on them via Amazon.
The shoes offer a sock-like fit. Choose from 17 colors.
"These shoes are high quality for a decent price," raved a verified Amazon customer. "They're almost weightless and very comfortable even after an 8-hour shift working on my feet."
Adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoe, $50 and up
Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal: $45 and up
We've seen these quick-drying, women's Teva sport sandals list for about $70 to $75 on Amazon, so there's potential for big savings here.
These sandals support your feet on uneven terrain, and have a cushioned heel tab for comfort. Find them in 32 different colors.
Teva women's W Hurricane Xlt2 sport sandal, $45 and up
Nike men's Free RN Flyknit: $100 and up
Pick up a pair of Nike's discontinued, but still-beloved men's Free RN Flyknits, available in nine colors on Amazon. As they're still in demand by shoppers, the sneakers are only slightly discounted. They currently list at Nike for $120.
"If you're looking for sneakers that fit like a glove, these are it," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Nike should've never stopped making these! I bought another pair for backup because I love them so much."
Nike men's Free RN Flyknit, $100 and up
Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors): $23 and up
If you're a Croc person, check out this collection of retired Croc colors -- all on sale at Amazon. There are 36 color options available for this unisex shoe.
Crocs unisex classic clog (retired colors), $23 and up
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don't have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here's our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
