Best luggage and travel essentials deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Luggage and other travel essentials usually get marked down on Amazon Prime Day. However, you don't have to wait until the annual shopping extravaganza (expected to happen sometime during July 2022) to score a great deal on a new piece or set of luggage, packing cubes, backpack or other gear. We already found slashed prices on some of the most popular and highly rated items on Amazon.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch check in, $149 (reduced from $200)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner, $280 (reduced from $330)

Veken 6-piece packing cube set, $21

From Samsonite check-in and carry-on spinner suitcases to a majorly marked down set of TSA-approved toiletry bottles, we selected some great items to simplify your travels, and help you stay organized. Best of all, you don't even need to wait until Amazon Prime Day for these pieces to go on sale.

The best luggage deals on Amazon

These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-sized, checked bag.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch checked, $149 (reduced from $200)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner (vintage gray), $280 (reduced from $330)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $187 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set

Rockland

On the hunt for a luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the best-selling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Currently the set is on sale for 65% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $119 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable, but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $244 (reduced from $330)

TSA-approved travel bottle set

Polentat

Large toiletry items, like shampoo bottles, take up a lot of precious suitcase space. Skip the hassle, and invest instead in TSA-approved travel containers. When you use these containers to tote your essential liquids, you'll free up room in your checked suitcase, and, at the same time, stay under the mandatory liquid limits for carry-ons. The set even comes with a funnel to make filling the bottles a breeze.

TSA-approved travel bottle set, $14 (reduced from $26)

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack

Fjallraven

When you're traveling, a sturdy, roomy backpack doubles as an essential carry-on and carry-all. This backpack is 16 inches tall -- that's large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $61 (reduced from $80)

Clothing compression bags

Hibag

This pack of travel bags includes six medium- and six large-sized compression bags. The bags are designed to help save you up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill a bag with clothes, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes.

Clothing compression bags (12 pack), $20 (reduced from $30)

Veken 6-piece packing cube set

Veken

Have you had it with your clothes coming out of your luggage wrinkled? Or are you tired of digging through all of your neatly packed clothes to find something? This set of packing cubes helps you stay organized during your travels, and enables you to fit more into your suitcase.

Veken 6-piece packing cube set, $21 (reduced from $25)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Join Amazon Prime (monthly), $14.99 per month

