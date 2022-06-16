Best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to furnish your new home or apartment. That's because there are plenty of great furniture deals at Amazon right now. From Ikea alternatives to eye-catching coffee tables, we've found reduced prices on brands like Better Homes and Gardens, Christopher Knight Home and more.

Top products in this article:

Simple home office solution: L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $152 (reduced from $220)

Alternative to the Ikea Billy bookcase: Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $99 (reduced from $160)

Save more than $100 on a new dresser: Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $278 (reduced from $435)

Below are best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. These affordable pieces can upgrade your home office, living room and more.

Zinus Mia queen metal platform bed frame: $135

What's the secret to furnishing a new guest bedroom on the cheap? Key pieces from Amazon, including this remarkably affordable bed frame. This simple bed comes with wood slats, so no box spring is required, and is easily customizable -- choose either the version that comes with a headboard, or use your own. Amazon reviewers rate this bestselling bed at 4.6 stars out of 5.

Prices start at $99 for a narrow twin without headboard, and go up to $148 for a king size without headboard. The version with a headboard is actually cheaper -- you'll pay just $155 for a king size with headboard.

Zinus Mia queen metal platform bed frame, $135 (reduced from $200)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser: $278

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $278 (reduced from $400)

L-shaped desk with bookshelves: $152

This L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Find it in five colors.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $152 (reduced from $220)

Atlantic Oskar 65" five-shelf bookcase: $99

Find this five-shelf bookcase that's similar to Ikea's bestselling Billy bookcase in two colors. Fill it with books, collectibles, office essentials and more.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $99 (reduced from $160)

Neo Chair: $65



If you aren't ready to spend a few hundred dollars on a home-office chair, go for the Neo Chair. It's one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support at a much lower price point. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of colors, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels.

At just $65 (plus free shipping) on Amazon, the Neo Chair's price is hard to beat.

Neo Chair, $65 (reduced from $105)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table: $191

This small, oval-shaped, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass or so you have multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, florals arrangements and candles. The table is 13 inches high.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $191 (reduced from $358)

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides (40" x 17.75" x 37"). Pick from six colors; prices vary. This table is no longer on sale now, but still a great home addition.

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table, $114

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase



This Better Homes and Gardens organizer (15.35" x 44.65" x 44.21") that's reminiscent of an Ikea Kallax unit comes in three colors. Its open-back design makes cord management easy.

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase, $113 (reduced from $131)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

