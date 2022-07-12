Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Apple Watch deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is the best place to find deals on the Apple Watch. It's Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon has all models of the Apple Watch 7 on sale now, at prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $279 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $309 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $409 (regularly $529)

If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods. And with interchangeable Apple Watch bands, the smartwatch works with wide range of fashion styles, too.

All models of the Apple Watch are on sale right now at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. We found deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE and more. There are plenty more deals on Apple products at Amazon too, including a big sale on Apple AirPods Pro, now $170.

Keep reading to shop the best Apple Watch deals on Amazon right now.

Shop Apple Watch deals on Amazon

We found the best Apple Watch deals on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $279

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. For instance, currently Amazon only has the green color Apple Watch on sale for $279.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)

We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $379 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $309

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color. The green color Apple Watch is currently on sale for $309.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (green), $309 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular (midnight), $409 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch SE (40 mm): $219



The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $219 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40 mm) (refurbished): $290

The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two cases sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm (versus 41 mm and 45 mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that's cheaper than Amazon's price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you're willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40 mm, refurbished, white), $290 (reduced from $430)

Shop Apple Watch bands on Amazon

Don't forget to accessorize! Your Apple Watch band doesn't have to be boring. It can reflect your personal style. Check out these Apple Watch bands for sale at Amazon now.

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46



This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.): $10

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.), $10 (reduced from $20)

Apple Watch modern buckle band: $132



This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch modern buckle band (red), $132 (regularly $149)

More Apple tech on sale at Amazon now

Shop more of your favorite Apple products on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $170



Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $80



The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save 20% buying an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)

Apple AirPods Max: $449

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay $449.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 and up (regularly $549)

13" Apple MacBook Air: $900 and up

This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $900 at Amazon.

13" Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $900 (regularly $999)

Are you a graphic designer? Do you work in a visual medium? Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,050

Apple iPad 9: $299

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $409

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Available in four colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the purple iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB)

Apple iPad Mini 6 (256 GB)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $699

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple Pencil 2: $129

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $129

Apple Magic Keyboard: $99

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99

Apple Smart Folio protective cover: $99

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (deep navy), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (electric orange), $59

