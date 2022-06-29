The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stick vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a good time to score deals on lightweight, cordless stick vacuums. But you don't have to wait for Amazon's biggest sale of the year in July to save big. We've found early deals that you can get right now on top-rated stick vacuums from top brands including Samsung, Dyson and LG.

Amazon has lots deals on on stick vacuums right now. We're talking stick vacuums with multi-step HEPA filtration (perfect for people with allergies and/or pets), and stick vacuums with easy-to-use digital displays. There are even stick vacuums with multiple swappable batteries, so you can charge less and vacuum more.

Ready to shop? Read on to get all the best Amazon deals on stick vacuums, plus more info on Amazon Prime Day, and other early sale prices you can get on Amazon right now.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor cordless stick vacuum (vintage wine): $498

LG via Amazon

This LG cordless stick vacuum features a compressor lever in the dust bin; billed as the Kompressor, the feature can more than double your dust-bin capacity. Thanks to its two quick-release batteries, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor lets you clean and charge at the same time. The portable stand can store and charge anywhere. The appliance comes with a detachable hand vacuum, and a 10-year warranty. It tips the scale at a little less than 6 pounds.

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor is Wi-Fi-enabled. Download the LG ThinQ app to pair your smartphone or device with the vac, and track your appliance's cleaning history.

Choose from two colors on Amazon: vintage wine, and LG's "iron grey." Right now, the vintage wine model is marked down nearly 30% -- buy it today, and save more than $200!

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor cordless stick vacuum (vintage wine): $498 (reduced from $700)

The "iron grey" model is also on sale -- it's discounted 22% right now on Amazon.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor cordless stick vacuum (iron grey), $543 (regularly $700)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum: $402

Samsung

This lightweight, battery-powered Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head (that cleans in all directions), a high-capacity dust bin (so you can pick up more and empty less) -- and a five-layer filtration system (to trap fine dust and allergen particles). The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes on minimum power level. Best of all: It's on sale right now at Amazon for nearly $250 off its $649 list price.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $402 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum: $319

Samsung

Amazon has a huge deal right now on this 6-pound Samsung vacuum: The Samsung Jet 75 is marked down 36% from its $499 list price. That's savings of nearly $200!

This Jet 75 vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. The model includes Samsung's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $319 (reduced from $499)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum: $549



Dyson via Best Buy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum offers powerful suction at three levels. Never worry about dust or dander escaping thanks to its Advanced Whole Machine Filtration technology. The stick vacuum includes a torque-drive cleaner head, an electric wand set, a mini-motorized tool, a docking station, a combination accessory tool, a crevice tool and a mini-soft dusting brush. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon -- marked down more than $50.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $549 (reduced from $600)

Shark Vertex ultra-light DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum: $239

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only 3 pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller, plus a soft roller. These two rollers allow you to seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance is outfitted with LED lights on the nozzle; the lights help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair that you might otherwise miss.

This stick vacuum is corded, but Amazon users who have purchased the Shark Vertex like that feature. "This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote a verified customer on Amazon.

Right now, you can save 20% on the Shark Vertex's list price on Amazon.

Shark Vertex ultra-light DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $239 (regularly $300)

More stick vacuums to consider



These top-rated stick vacuums may not be on sale right now on Amazon, but we think they're still worth a look. (And don't forget to check back in on these models when Amazon Prime Day 2022 arrives!)

Shark anti-allergen cordless lightweight stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This battery-powered stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets -- and severe allergies. It features a 40-minute run time, removable hand vacuum, self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration.

"You cannot go wrong for the price -- especially if you find yourself dealing with a vacuum hair always snarled in hair," a verified customer wrote on the Amazon site.

Shark anti-allergen cordless lightweight stick vacuum, $349

Black & Decker PowerSeries Extreme cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Black + Decker via Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum comes with an angled floor head for use on multiple surfaces, V-shaped bristles (to pick up all types of debris) and an anti-tangle, pet-hair brush bar. It offers three different speeds, and includes a hand vacuum with an extra-long crevice tool for stairs, furniture and hard-to-reach spaces.

Black & Decker PowerSeries Extreme cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $200

