The 5 best spring cleaning deals on robot vacuums will save you hundreds

Ready to kickstart your spring cleaning sessions this year? Don't bother with sweeping the floors or vacuuming regularly if you don't have to. Let robot vacuums tackle that task for you.

These impressive pieces of smart home tech can tackle everything from dirt to pet messes and tangled human hair -- so you can handle more important things, like choosing a new mattress or bringing home new, clean furniture. They can even map out areas of your home that need to be cleaned while intelligently avoiding obstacles. In other words, the robot vacuums rarely get stuck under furniture.

The only catch? Robot vacuums can be spendy. Just in time to herald the arrival of spring, we searched high and low for the best robot vacuum deals available now. Whether you want an all-in-one cleaning powerhouse or a cheaper option that's great for cleaning small areas, there's a robot vacuum that'll fit nicely within your budget. Now put down that stick vacuum and let the robots do the hard stuff.

The 5 best spring cleaning deals on robot vacuums

Roborock Q5+ (14% off)

This sleek, self-emptying vacuum is an excellent pick for those newbies and experienced users alike. It uses precise LiDAR navigation to map your home, with projections you can view in 3D and then edit in real time, just in case there are other obstacles that might be in the vacuum's way.

Its 2700 Pa suction can remove ground-in dirt, pet hair and other debris from your carpet and hard flooring in an instant, with a battery that recharges when docked. That means no sending it back manually to juice back up, or worse, carrying to the dock yourself when it's dead.

Plus, its self-emptying dock's dust bag holds enough to handle what Roborock claims is seven weeks worth of dirt. Add that in to intelligent routines you can set up via app, and this robot can do everything.

Sit back, relax, and let this bot take vacuuming and emptying the dustbin off of your to-do list.

iRobot Roomba 692 (15% off)

This Roomba model is perfect for cleaning up pet debris and messes all without your intervention. It uses smart scheduling via app, and a three-stage cleaning system featuring dual, multi-surface brushes. Put it all together, and you get a robot vac that pull dirt from carpets while clearing out cobwebs and other untouchables from corners and edges.

It's also a whiz when it comes to lifting pet dander from even the most stubborn carpets. It uses a cliff detect feature to keep it from falling down stairs or other edges in your home, and dirt-detecting sensors to figure out where the filthiest parts of your home are.

When it comes to setting up routines, it can listen to your voice and adapt for personalized cleaning schedules. Or you can manually set them up via the iRobot app.

With a runtime of 90 minutes and a complete suite of cleaning options, this is an excellent robot vacuum that's the perfect companion for pet owners.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (23% off)

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is one of CBS Essentials' favorite devices, and for good reason. It's a reliable robot vacuum at a great price, and it's perfect for anyone who needs their hard floors kept tidy. Any robot vacuum can handle carpet, but only some are truly great at getting your hard floors sparkling clean, and if you live in a home that's primarily carpet-free, you need a model that "gets it."

This self-emptying robot vacuum uses smart mapping to let you control and schedule which rooms you tidy up and when. It can store a variety of maps for different areas or levels of your home, too. Set up special zones for it to avoid, as well as areas it should clean when on schedule.

It can identify obstacles, empty on its own and use 10x power-lifting suction with multi-surface rubber brushes. It can even be used when you're away, using your phone's location services, so you can return to a clean house.

If you need your robot vacuum to suck up hardwood floor messes and figure things out on its own, this is a great choice.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (13% off)

Serious about leaving the housecleaning to the robots? Prove it with the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, a vacuum and mop hybrid that can do it all.

On the vacuuming side, uses a dual rubber brush system with 6,000Pa of suction to detangle hair and power through dirt, crumbs, and other debris and allergens in your carpet. It does all this without your input, and makes 3D maps of your home all on its own with the help of LiDAR so there are no interruptions when it starts tidying up. It can hold up to 7 weeks of dust in its reservoir as well, so you don't have to worry about emptying it.

In terms of mopping, the S8 Pro Ultra uses liftable brushes that can intelligently separate vacuuming and mopping in one cycle so you don't even have to swap between them. Its vibration module for the mop can scrubb up to 3,000 times per minute, and uses mopping pressure for an impressive deep clean.

This is a heavy-duty vacuum and mop that you'll be glad to have when it works independently, empties its own tank and dirt reservoir, and gives you peace of mind that it's done all it can to keep your home tidy. You'll pay a pretty penny, but it'll definitely be worth it.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (44% off)

You don't need all the bells and whistles of larger, more feature-rich robot vacuums if you have a smaller space or less to clean in general. That's where this affordable Eufy robot vacuum comes in.

It's a slim and sleek vacuum that's whisper-quiet but doesn't skimp on cleaning power. It can increase suction power on its own within sections as it runs through your home and lower when higher power isn't needed, which helps to net you 100 minutes of runtime.

You can control the vacuum via remote for quick routine settings, and it has a special sensor to help it get around obstacles and avoid falling down stairs. It's pretty bereft of the upscale features you'll find in more expensive robot vacuums, but if you've got a simple place with few obstacles (and it remains pretty clean there), you won't need all the flashy brushes or super powerful suction.

This price is more than fair for a powerful yet quiet vacuum that can handle an entire home's worth of cleaning all on its own.

What is the best robot vacuum?

Focusing on a few important features can help. For starters, pay attention to suction power. Strong suction is important for digging up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets and rugs as well as hard-to-reach areas. Battery life matters, too. Some vacuums run for more than two hours per charge, and they can return to their base and charge themselves up so you don't have to.

You'll also want to consider navigation and mapping capabilities. Advanced systems like visual mapping let robovacs map rooms and avoid obstacles. Of course, convenient features like Wi-Fi and voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant make life easier for you. With an app, you can schedule, monitor and control cleaning remotely as well. Any time you can automate what a robot vacuum does is a bonus – leave all that hard work to the machines.

Look for large dustbins so you empty less often, especially with pets. And HEPA filters do wonders for capturing dust and allergens. Finally, match the vacuum's brushes to your floors. Specialized brushes are good for pet hair, for instance. You may need a vacuum that handles hardwood floors better, and you don't want to be stuck with one that can't handle the demands of your home's flooring.