The best Prime Day deals at other retailers: Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and more

Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Day sale is in full swing, but it isn't the only big sale happening right now. A number of other retailers are also getting in on the action and holding their own sale events.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is going on now through Wednesday, July 13. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has already started for select card members. It opens to the general public July 15. Walmart is also holding its own competing sale, and Samsung is currently offering some deep discounts as well.

We've compiled the best deals from all of these competing sales to help you sort through all the great discounts that you can find outside of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best deals from Samsung

Samsung is currently offering great deals on a wide range of top-rated products.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

The Samsung sales event is a perfect opportunity to go big, especially when it comes to televisions. Most sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2021 version) are on sale. All models feature AI-powered upscaling, multi-directional sound and built-in TV tuners.

You'll find the biggest discount on the 85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV model -- it's just $2,300, which is the best price of the year on this model. Smaller sizes are on sale too: You can get a $1,000 discount on the 65-inch model, for example.

85" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $2,300 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)

Best deals at Nordstrom

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. Early access has started already for card members, but opens to everyone July 15.

Nuface Mini starter kit

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Stagg EKG electric kettle



Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle is on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Best deals at Walmart

Technically, Walmart isn't having its usual yearly Deals for Days sales event this year. Instead, Walmart is focusing around the launch of new and expanded rollbacks.

Lenovo Chromebook with headset bundle

Walmart

For only $129, this bundle includes a 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook with a high-quality headset. The Chromebook features an Intel processor and built-in virus protection. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook with headset bundle, $129 (reduced from $280)

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi (64 GB)

Walmart

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors. The sale applies to the iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and 64 GB of storage.

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi (64 GB), $379 (reduced from $469)

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV

Walmart

This smart TV with 4K picture quality allows access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console and other devices without having to flip through inputs. It even offers voice control.

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (reduced from $450)

Best deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is holding their Black Friday in July sale now, and the deals are living up to the sale name. The retailer is offering some Black Friday-worthy doorbusters right now.

JBL Under Armour wireless headphones

Best Buy

This collaboration between JBL and Under Armour is deeply discounted right now. The JBL Under Armour wireless headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling, high-quality sound output and a sweat-proof design. The headphones provide an impressive 45 hours on playback time per charge.

JBL Under Armour wireless headphones, $80 (reduced from $300)

KitchenAid Pro 5 with bowl-lift stand mixer

Best Buy

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer yet, you may want to change that. This top-rated bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart-capacity bowl (as compared to a 3.5-quart bowl for the mini), has 10 speed options, and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. Available in four colors, including KitchenAid's iconic empire red.

KitchenAid Pro 5 with bowl-lift stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)

55" Sony Bravia OLED 4K smart TV

Best Buy

The 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV features a processor that can deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with Google TV built in, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia OLED 4K smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,700)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon is holding its annual Amazon Prime Day sale through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

