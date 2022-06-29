The best Amazon coupon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Did you know that Amazon has a coupon page? Amazon's coupon page lists all the most popular coupons and best coupon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We've found some of the best Amazon coupon deals right now to save big on home goods, tech, dental care, face masks and more.

Top products in this article:

See all the coupons at Amazon now:

Save $60 on a top-rated robot vac: Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $140 after coupon (regularly $200)

Save 50% on 4.5-star-rated bed sheets: Danjor Linens queen-size bed sheets, $20 after coupon (regularly $40)

What is an Amazon coupon?

Sometimes Amazon retailers offer digital coupons. These coupons are listed either as a percent or dollar amount off the listed price.

The only catch is that you need to apply the coupon before you check out.

How do I redeem my Amazon coupon?

To redeem an Amazon coupon, tap or click on the coupon button (or select the checkbox to clip the coupon) below the product price. Coupon discounts are automatically applied to the purchase at check out. Coupons are valid for a limited time only.

Some coupons may require a subscription. For a subscription coupon, select "Subscribe & Save" and set delivery quantity and frequency. Your coupon discount will apply to your first order.

Shop the best Amazon coupon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to save big on your favorite items. Amazon is offering coupons for a number of popular products, including robot vacuums, teeth-whitening strips, water bottles and more.

Save $60 on Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

Eufy via Amazon

This ultra-quiet robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge. It's outfitted with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection. It also features an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

The robot vacuum is $60 off right now with the Amazon coupon.

(Or, take a look at the best smart robot vacuums in 2022.)

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $140 after coupon (regularly $200)

Danjor Linens queen size bed sheets: 50% off

Danjor Linens via Amazon

Use the Amazon coupon to save 50% off on Danjor sheet sets. Each set include four pillowcases, one flat and one fitted sheet.

These sheets are available in sizes ranging from twin to California king. They come in seven neutral colors.

Danjor Linens queen size bed sheets, $20 after coupon (regularly $40)

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows: 40% off

Beckham Luxury Linens via Amazon

These already-on-sale Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off right now when you apply Amazon's coupon.

These pillows are stuffed with a cooling down alternative and covered with a soft, 250-thread count cover.

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows, $26 after coupon (regularly $50)

Philips Sonicare Genuine C2 Optimal toothbrush heads: 20% off

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

These rechargeable electric toothbrush replacement heads are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on rechargeable toothbrush handles. You can save an extra 20% on Philips Sonicare toothbrush heads when you apply the coupon at Amazon.

(Need a toothbrush? Check out the best early Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrushes deals.)

Philips Sonicare Genuine C2 Optimal toothbrush heads, $22 after coupon

Save $6 on Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest via Amazon

This Crest 3D Whitestrips pack contains 44 whitening strips. According to the brand, these Crest whitening strips have a no-slip grip and stay put even when talking or drinking water.

Crest 3D Whitestrips (44 ct.), $40 after coupon (regularly $46)

KN95 Face Masks: 13% off

WWDoll via Amazon

These already-on-sale KN95 face masks are further discounted when you apply the Amazon coupon. Each pack includes 25 KN95 masks, which means you pay $0.56 per mask after coupon.

(Or find more KN95 and KF94 face masks right now.)

KN95 face masks (25 ct.), $14 after coupon (regularly $20)

Hydro Cell stainless steel water bottle: 20% off

Hydro Cell via Amazon

According to the brand, this water bottle will keep cold beverages chilled for 24 hours and hot beverages warm for up to 8 hours. This Hydro Cell water bottle is resistant to oxidation, rusting and corrosion. Plus, it's 100% BPA free.

Hydro Cell stainless steel water bottle, $23 after coupon

ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner: 40% off

ThisWorx via Amazon

This already-on-sale, portable vacuum cleaner is further discounted by 40% off when you use the Amazon coupon.

The small vacuum cleaner is a road trip must-have. It comes equipped with a HEPA filter (an extra filter is included). You also get three attachments ﻿for detailing, a carry bag and a filter brush.

(Or shop more cleaning essentials deals right now.)

ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, $21 after coupon (regularly $40)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

