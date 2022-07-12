The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy a new laptop. Top brands such as Apple and Samsung often use the shopping event to clear out their inventories. And that's good news for folks looking for a laptop deal right now on Amazon.

CBS Essentials has gathered the best Amazon laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops. No matter if you're looking to replace your aging notebook or it's just time to upgrade, you can save money on your brand-new laptop now with these discounts.

The best laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022

Check out the best laptop deals going on right during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

16" MacBook Pro: $2,299



Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,299 (regularly $2,499)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $880

Samsung

Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially with its smooth integration with Samsung smartphones and battery life of up to 16 hours. This is considered a mid-range configuration that gives you 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i5 processor inside.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $880 (reduced from $1,300)

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $323

Samsung/Amazon

Thin, light and powerful, this is a practical MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially if you have kids... or just a habit of dropping your laptops.

Boasting military-grade durability, this model features a roomy 15.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds, and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $323 (reduced from $350)

14" HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop: $660

HP/Amazon

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds. Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is also more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $660 (reduced from $780)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $136

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

(Not the right laptop for you? Check out the best laptop deals at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $136 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $500



Lenovo

Two-in-one fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is on sale at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $500 (reduced from $850)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,545



LG

The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,545 (reduced from $1,850)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $625



Lenovo

2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is $225 off on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $625 (reduced from $850)

The best gaming laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day

Some popular gaming laptops are also on sale right now, especially at Amazon.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,264 (reduced from $1,500)

Acer/Amazon

If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing," one verified Amazon purchaser raves, "and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size." Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,263 (reduced from $1,500)

13" Apple MacBook Air: $900

Apple

This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads like photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

