Best LG refrigerator deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon has LG refrigerator deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you're a fan of LG home appliances, in the market to buy a new refrigerator and looking to stick to a budget, then we've got you covered. We found LG refrigerator deals at Amazon that you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

LG four-door French door refrigerator with two freezer drawers, $2,300 (reduced from $2,398)

LG stainless French door refrigerator, $2,400 (reduced from $2,499)

The LG refrigerators featured below are all on sale. These refrigerator models maximize fridge space, and include must-have refrigerator features. Many of these LG refrigerators have French doors lined with shelves to keep your condiments, toppings, pickled vegetables and more organized, and out of the way. Shop an LG refrigerator with double freezer drawers, or choose from a selection of LG refrigerators with internal and external water dispensers, and ice-makers.

Looking for more deals on kitchen appliances ahead of Amazon Prime Day? Check out our guide to the best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Keep reading to shop the best LG refrigerator deal at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022!

LG four-door French door refrigerator with two freezer drawers

LG Store via Amazon

This LG four-door French door refrigerator with two freezer drawers is on sale now. If you're someone who never seems to be able to keep a freezer organized amid multiple pints of ice cream, frozen pizzas and endless foil-wrapped ground turkey, this 23-cubic-foot fridge offers double freezer drawers for maximum storage space.

The fingerprint- and smudge-resistant refrigerator includes three shelves, two crisper drawers, a pantry drawer and an internal water dispenser.

LG four-door French door refrigerator with two freezer drawers, $2,300 (reduced from $2,398)

The LG refrigerator is also available -- and on sale at Best Buy.

LG four-door French door refrigerator with two freezer drawers, $2,300 (regularly $2,500)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a smart cooling system that maintains different temperatures in different refrigerator drawers and compartments. The fridge features an external ice and water dispenser.

Download LG's ThinQ app to control the kitchen appliance via your compatible phone or device.

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,195 (reduced from $2,804)

LG stainless French door refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

This ultra-large capacity LG refrigerator measures 26.2-cubic feet.

Like the smaller version of this refrigerator listed noted above, this LG smart refrigerator works with LG's ThinQ app, and features an external ice and water dispenser.

LG stainless French door refrigerator, $2,400 (reduced from $2,499)

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer

LG Store via Amazon

This 10.1-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for smaller spaces. It includes two full-glass shelves, five storage bins and one crisper bin.

The refrigerator features LG's Multi-Air Flow Freshness System, which monitors and maintains temperature conditions to help keep food fresh.

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)

LG French door counter-depth refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

This 22.8-cubic-foot refrigerator is brushed with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.

The LG refrigerator has an internal ice maker and includes four split shelves, hybrid-cantilevered shelves and six tempered-glass shelves.

LG French door counter-depth refrigerator, $1,749 (reduced from $2,089)

LG French door refrigerator

LG Store via Amazon

The smaller version of this LG French door refrigerator measures 21.6-cubic feet.

Like the larger LG French door refrigerator, this fridge features an internal ice maker, and includes four split shelves, hybrid-cantilevered shelves and six tempered-glass shelves.

LG French door refrigerator, $1,695 (reduced from $1,979)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

