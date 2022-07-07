The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on SodaStream

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SodaStream via Amazon

Waiting for next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022 to quench your thirst for deals on SodaStream machines and drink mixes? Well, raise a glass, and celebrate the small-batch sodas or sparkling water you'll soon be making at home. That's because we're here today with a look at deals you can get right now on Amazon on SodaStream machines and more.

And how's this for a chaser? Two of these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $122 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $160)

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker (misty blue), $90 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker (black), $90 (reduced from $130)

There are a number of reasons why people love SodaStreams. Owners say drinks made with them are much fizzier than pre-packaged store beverages. A SodaStream machine is eco-friendly, too. It reduces your reliance on single-use plastic bottles, and some versions of the machine require no electricity. A SodaStream can even reduce trips to the supermarket -- there's no need, after all, to restock on soda and bottled water. Plus, the stylish machines just look good on a kitchen counter.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals you can get on SodaStream products right now on Amazon. In a preview of sorts of Amazon Prime Day 2022, two of the biggest, best SodaStream deals are only for Amazon Prime members.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up today! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. If you sign up today, your trial period will run through next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022, the mega-sales event that will offer special deal prices exclusively to Prime members.

Ready to drink in some savings? Let's get to the SodaStream deals! After, read on for more information on Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- and for more early deals, too.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine: $122

SodaStream via Amazon

On Amazon right now, you can nearly 25% on this sparkling water machine -- if, that is, you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a member, then you'll pay the $160 list price.

The manual-pump SodaStream Aqua Fizz comes with a carbonation cylinder and two glass carafes. You can choose how much fizz you'd like in your drink.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water machine, $122 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $160)

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker: $90 and up

SodaStream via Amazon

This SodaStream machine typically lists on Amazon for about $130. But if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it for a sizable discount.

The retro-styled manual sparkling water maker comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, dishwasher-safe bottle. Choose from four colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the blue SodaStream Art. Right now, Prime members can get it for just $90 -- a savings of $40.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, $90 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $130)

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker: $90 and up

SodaStream via Amazon

Right now, the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker is on sale on Amazon.

The machine is powered by electricity, so it makes fizzy drinks at the touch of a button. You can even choose from three levels of fizz. The Fizzi One Touch comes with a carbonation cylinder and a 1-liter, BPA-free, reusable bottle.

This sparkling-water maker comes in two colors, black and white. Both are on sale, but the best deal we saw was for the black model -- its price has been slashed on Amazon by more than 30%.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker, $90 (reduced from $130)

SodaStream cola (2-pack)

SodaStream via Amazon

This two-pack of cola-flavored SodaStream drink mix isn't marked as being on sale on Amazon right now, but its price is right in line with previous deal prices we've seen on this item.

Each bottle makes 36 servings of cola -- no high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame involved.

SodaStream cola (2-pack), $17

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4-pack): $21

SodaStream via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can instantly save 5% on this SodaStream drink mix four-pack when you purchase it as a cancel-anytime subscription. See Amazon's "Subscribe & Save" button for more details.

Each bottle makes 36 servings.

SodaStream flavors original variety pack (4-pack), $21 with Amazon "Subscribe & Save" (reduced from $22)

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups



Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.

Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don't have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here's our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals: