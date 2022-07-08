Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on waterproof Bluetooth speakers you can get right now on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don't let a surprise splash be a death sentence for your speakers during a day at the beach or by the pool. Portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are the perfect choice for streaming music, books and podcasts from a phone or tablet when you're near water. And there are top-rated speakers on sale right now at Amazon, even ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Don't know which brand to pick -- or what type of waterproof Bluetooth speaker to get? The ideal option for you depends on your budget, the sound quality you're seeking and what extra features you want, such as voice control. We've got a range of waterproof speaker options for you below.

Now hear this: It's time to take look at reviewer-loved, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers that make excellent bathtub, poolside and beach-day companions. These speakers from JBL, Bang & Olufsen and more are on sale right now on Amazon. And if you're looking for more deals, keep reading to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker (grey mist): $196

Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get a second-gen Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for as little as $196 -- that's more than 22% off the $250 list price. The deal is for the gray speaker (pictured). Five other colors are available, and while all are on sale on Amazon, none are on sale like the one that B&O calls "grey mist."

While the B&O Beosound A1's elegant design may make it seem like it shouldn't go anywhere near water or sand, it's actually an excellent pool or beach-day companion. It's rated IP67, meaning it offers total protection against sand and dust, and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes (and at a depth of up to 1 meter). Its battery can deliver up to 18 hours of playtime. It features built-in Amazon Alexa.

"I've been using Bose products for over a decade and recently I tried a pair of B&O headphones and immediately noticed the difference," reads a 5-star review on Amazon. "This is my first B&O Bluetooth speaker and it certainly delivered."

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker (grey mist), $196 (reduced from $250)

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker (blue): $60

JBL via Amazon

This IPX7-rated waterproof speaker from JBL is available in seven colors and prints right now on Amazon, but you can only save 25% on the blue one (pictured).

The JBL Clip 4 is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It's a versatile, budget-friendly speaker option that features a built-in clip (so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more). It offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," an Amazon reviewer writes. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker, $60 (reduced from $80)

Elsewhere, you can save 20% right now on Amazon on the IPX7-rated waterproof JBL Clip 3. It offers 3.3 watts of speaker power, compared to the JBL Clip 4's 5 watts. Choose from 12 colors; all are on sale.

JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker (dark grey): $31

Comiso via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, all variations of this IPX5-rated Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker are on sale for 15% off list price. There are eight color options in total; you'll find the lowest price on the gray speaker (pictured). (To be precise about it, Comiso refers to its gray as "dark grey.")

The 4.6-star-rated Comiso speaker plays for up to 24 hours at full volume on a single charge, or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume. Pair two of these speakers via a single device for an enhanced stereo sound experience. Its waterproof rating means it can resist a gentle splash, but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker (dark grey), $31 (reduced from $37)

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $100

JBL via Amazon

Save $30 right now on Amazon on this IPX7-rated JBL waterproof speaker that a site review says delivers "stupid loud," "crisp" sound.

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It boasts up to 12 hours of playtime, and offers USB-C quick charge. Choose from more than a dozen colors; all are on sale.

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, $100 (reduced from $130)

JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: $300



Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker from JBL is marked down $80 right now on Amazon.

The speaker is rated IP67 waterproof (i.e., it's protected from immersion in up to 3 feet of water, just like the JBL Flip 5). It offers 15 hours of playtime, and 100 watts of power (hence its higher price point than the JBL Flip 5). Find it in three colors and prints; all are on sale for $300.

JBL Xtreme 3, $300 (reduced from $380)

JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker (red): $30



Amazon

This tiny, IP67-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker is generally your most affordable JBL option. Right now on Amazon, you can score the red one for $30 -- that's 40% off list price.

The JBL Go 3 offers up to five hours of playtime. And while it delivers just 4.2 watts, keep in mind that that's a relatively impressive stat for such a small speaker. Find it in eight colors and prints, but remember: The best, biggest deal right now on Amazon is for the red speaker.

JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker (red), $30 (reduced from $50)

