Petcube, Whistle GPS and more: The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 pet deals

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to spoil your pets with a new bed, toys and more great pet products. But you don't have to wait until July 12 to save. There are plenty of products for pets on sale now as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

Your pets are part of the family, so why should they be left out of your Amazon Prime Day shopping? Score discounts on automatic feeders, bedding, pet cameras and more right now on Amazon. All of our top Prime Day picks for dog and cat owners are highly rated, and on sale now.

While you are shopping, be sure to check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day 2022 coverage to find deals for the rest of your household, including toy deals, bedding deals and more.

Best early Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Check out these great deals on products that dogs, cats and pet parents will love.

Petcube pet monitoring camera

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

(Not the right camera for your home? Check out these early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Blink cameras and doorbells.)

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $40 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. It holds 2 gallons of water. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $65 (reduced from $75)

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum

Amazon

This may not necessarily be a pet product, but a good robot vacuum can make a big difference for pet owners. If you are tired of vacuuming pet hair, consider letting the iRobot Roomba do the work for you. The Roomba 692 can suction pet hair and any dirt or debris that dirty paws may have brought into the home. Set a daily or weekly cleaning schedule and it will automatically clean at the designated time.

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $300)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on dog products

Shop deals for your dogs right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer dog bed

Amazon

Does your dog need a new bed? Check out the Super Snoozer dog bed from Pet Craft Supply. It is water-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use, so your dog can lounge in the backyard or at a campsite with you. This dog bed is best suited for medium or large dogs up to 80 pounds.

Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer dog bed, $29 (reduced from $40)

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker

Amazon

The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $112 (reduced from $150)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs

Amazon

Sometimes smaller or older pets need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so even large dogs can use them.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $37 (reduced from $63)

Kurgo dog-cooling vest

Amazon

Keeping dogs cool during the summer can be tough, especially outdoors. This Kurgo dog-cooling vest can help your dog stay cool, thanks to reflective material that deflects heat when out in the sun. It also uses evaporative cooling technology to cool your dog's back and chest. It comes in four sizes, from small to extra large.

Kurgo dog cooling vest, $50 (reduced from $59)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on cat products

Pick up some great products for your cats on sale right now.

K&H Pet Products heated cat bed

Amazon

The K&H Pet Products heated cat bed is on sale for almost half off right now. The cat bed features 6-inch soft foam walls to help your kitty feels safe. It automatically warms to your cat's normal body temperature when your cat is in the bed. Grab this heated bed while it's on sale and get a head start on preparing your pets for winter.

K&H Pet Products heated cat bed, $53 (reduced from $104)

Pet Craft Supply Space House cardboard cat condo

Amazon

This space-themed cardboard cat condo provides a private hideaway for your cat. It features a scratching board.

Pet Craft Supply Space House cardboard cat condo, $18 (reduced from $23)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder

Amazon

The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

The feeder is on sale now as part of Amazon's early Prime Day sale -- it's one of Amazon's many coupon deals. Don't forget to add the coupon for extra savings.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $59 after coupon (reduced from $76)

