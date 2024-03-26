Pictures PHOTOS: Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship rams into overpass





Harford County, Maryland Fire & EMS / Handout via REUTERS The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a column was hit by a large container ship after the vessel lost power, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River.

Gov. declares state of emergency Bloomberg/Getty Images Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency, saying in a statement, "We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone's safety."

Early morning 911 calls reported of vehicles in water Steve Ruark / AP The fire department told CBS News that at about 1:30 a.m., 911 calls started coming in saying a vessel had hit a bridge column. It was unclear how many vehicles were on the span but "there was surely a large tractor-trailer" on it.

Homeland Security head monitoring the situation WJLA via AP U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on social media that his office was "closely monitoring the tragic situation" and said that there are "no indications that this was an intentional act."

Ship was reportedly heading for Sri Lanka JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed early March 26 after being struck by the Singapore-flagged Dali.

Ship's impact leaves bridge in absolute ruines WJZ The Francis Scott Key Bridge was in ruins after a cargo ship collided with it early Tuesday, March 26.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Baltimore after being struck by cargo ship Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rescuers are searching for at least seven people, authorities say, while two others have been pulled from the Patapsco River.

All ship crew members accounted for, reports say ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Reuters reports that the ship's owner, Synergy Marine Group, said the cause of the collision wasn't known but all crew members were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries to any of them. Wallace said that the ship's crew was still on board as of early Tuesday morning.

Bridge used by tens of thousands of commuters daily Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images The Francis Scott Key Bridge spans the Patapsco River, a key waterway that serves with the Port of Baltimore as a hub for East Coast shipping. CBS News Baltimore reports that the 1.6-mile span was used by some 31,000 people a day and was four lanes wide.

Traffic diverted due to bridge collapse KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images The Maryland Transportation Authority said all lanes were closed in both directions for an incident on I-695 Key Bridge and later posted that traffic was being detoured to I-95 and I-895.

Rescue efforts continue following collapse Getty Images U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on social media that he's "spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT's support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."

Baltimore residents look on after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses Christine Condon/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Onlookers in Dundalk looking at the Key Bridge which collapsed on March 26, 2024, after a ship hit the bridge.

Bridge was named after the author of the national anthem Baltimore Sun The bridge was named after the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner." It was opened in 1977.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore Julia Nikhinson / REUTERS Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CBS News that six people are now unaccounted for. All six of those people are contractors who were doing work on the concrete decking at the time of the collapse.

