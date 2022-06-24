The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day in July to score deals on gaming chairs at Amazon. Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, a SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or someone who's enjoying the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair. And while there are expensive (and amazing!) gaming chairs out there, there are plenty of great gaming chairs on sale right now at Amazon.

Compared to standard office chairs, gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, neck and lumbar support. They're more adjustable, too -- so much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs, even when they're not gaming. Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking. (Sorry, oft-boring office chairs.)

Below are the best early Prime Day deals on gaming chairs including savings on brands like Respawn, GTRacing and Razer.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair: $250

Razer via Amazon

Normally priced at $399, the premium Razer Iskur X is on sale at Amazon for just $250. The steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather, and features fully adjustable positions for recline, tilt and height. The armrests are fully adjustable, too.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $250 (reduced from $399)

Hbada gaming chair: $179

Hbada Store via Amazon

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

Hbada gaming chair, $179 after coupon (reduced from $190)

High back gaming chair: $62

Amazon

Don't let the low price mislead you: This super-affordable gaming chair from Amazon wins high praise (and 4.5 stars) from Amazon reviewers. Comfort is its selling point. The chair has an adjustable lumbar support and headrest pillow. Find it in seven colors.

High back gaming chair, $62 after coupon (reduced from $85)

AutoFull pink gaming PU leather high back ergonomic racing chair: $229



Amazon

With bunny ears and all, this pink gaming chair makes a statement. It has a 360-degree swivel, can be locked at any angle between 90 and 155 degrees and has a height-adjustable seat and armrest. It also boast an adjustable lumbar pillow and head pillow. Pair it with a matching pink gaming desk.

AutoFull pink gaming PU leather high back ergonomic racing chair, $229 (reduced from $300)

Respawn racing-style reclining gaming chair: $285

Amazon

Go for a recliner and desk chair in one with this gaming chair. Its armrest has a built-in cupholder, as well as a removable side pouch (the better to keep game controllers close). It reclines up to 135 degrees, and has a 360-degree swivel base.

Respawn racing-style reclining gaming chair, $285 (reduced from $320)

GTRacing gaming chair: $104



Amazon

This GTRacing gaming chair has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. Its height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work, or recline it for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing gaming chair, $104 after coupon (reduced from $140)

Darkecho gaming chair: $180

Amazon

This Darkecho faux-leather gaming chair has a massage function, and its back reclines. It has a retractable footrest. It comes in six colors.

Darkecho gaming chair, $180 after coupon (reduced from $190)

Vonesse gaming chair: $171

Amazon

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with a footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color.

Vonesse gaming chair, $171 after coupon (reduced from $200)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

