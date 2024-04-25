Watch CBS News

Is the U.S. in the middle of two Cold Wars?

It's been nearly 35 years since the Cold War ended, but the author of a new book argues not only is the U.S. facing a new Cold War -- it's facing more than one. David Sanger, author of "New Cold Wars," joins CBS News to explain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.