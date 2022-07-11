The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs: LG OLED, Sony Bravia, Amazon Fire TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Save big on LG OLED TVs, Sony Bravia TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon

While we're counting down until Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July, you can shop deals on TVs on Amazon right now. We found sales on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more.

The top products in this article:

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" LG 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV, $1,467 (regularly $1,695)

We've found TVs on sale at Amazon that fit every budget, including a few marked-down models of Samsung's bestselling "The Frame" QLED 4K TV. Shave hundreds off top-rated LG, TCL and Sony screens right now, or shop reduced prices on 4K Amazon Fire TV smart TVs. We've also included a couple extra TVs to consider from other retailers.

Read on to get all the deals, plus more info on Amazon Prime Day, and other early sale prices you can get on Amazon right now.

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

Shop the best TV deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day right now.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $1,598

Samsung via Amazon

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).

Amazon has deals right now on certain models of Samsung's 2021 iteration of "The Frame." And the models that aren't marked down are still being offered at prices that are comparable to, if not the same as, previous sales.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,497 (regularly $2,698)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,597



LG via Amazon

Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down more than $900. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV: $830

LG via Amazon

On Amazon, this LG TV is more than $500 off right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.

The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. And did we mention it's on sale for $830?

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $830 (reduced from $1,400)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV: $1,467

Sony via Amazon

Rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon.

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,467 (regularly $1,695)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV: $998

Sony via Amazon

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $999



TCL via Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money. Right now on Amazon, the 65-inch model is marked down 33%.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $999 (reduced from $1,500)

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV: $228

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. Get it right now for more than $30 off its Amazon list price.

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $228 (reduced from $320)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $350

Amazon

A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $235 off on Amazon right now, the best price for it we've seen to date. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $285 (reduced from $520)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500 -- that's more than $300 off the set's Amazon list price. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)





More great TVs to consider

Want to shop TVs outside of Amazon? Check out these top-rated options from other retailers -- including a giant, $2,000-off-deal on a Samsung QLED 8K smart TV.

55" Insignia Class F30 Series 4K Fire TV

Best Buy

This affordable Insignia Fire TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS studio sound and access to a wide array of shows and moves through Amazon Fire TV. It includes Alexa voice remote.

55" Insignia Class F30 Series 4K Fire TV, $309 (reduced from $450)

65" Samsung Class QN900A QLED 8K smart TV: $3,000

Samsu

If 4K resolution isn't enough for you, check out this Samsung smart TV with 8K resolution. It features a high-quality display with ultra-fine contrast and an 8K Neo Quantum processor. Right now, Samsung has it marked down $2,000 from its $5,000 list price.

65" Samsung Class QN900A QLED 8K smart TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 streaming deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to be shopping for streaming sticks and boxes. Here are the best deals on streaming devices you can shop right now, including the Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4K, Roku Express and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $40.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $120 (save $59)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $120 (reduced from $179)

Roku Streambar 4K: $90 (save $40)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $90 (reduced from $130)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history. The newest version comes out on May 13, 2022, but you can preorder your new Chromecast right now on Amazon.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

Roku Express 4K+: $25 (save $15)

Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)

Fire TV Stick Lite: $12 (save $18)

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $12 (reduced from $30)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

