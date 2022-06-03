The best gaming computer monitor deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If you have a good graphics card, you're going to want a worthy gaming monitor to get the most out of it. Luckily, Amazon has some of the best gaming computer monitor deals going on now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can find deep discounts on monitors from Samsung, LG, ASUS, and more.

Top products in this article:

Best large gaming monitor: 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,743 (reduced from $2,300)

Our favorite LG deal: 32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $ 397 (reduced from $600)

Good gaming monitor at a great price: 32" Samsung Odyssey G3 ultrawide gaming monitor, $250 (reduced from $330)

There are plenty of computer monitors out there, but not all computer monitors are well-suited for gaming. You'll want a monitor with a high-resolution display, fast response times and a high refresh rate for the best PC gaming experience. We've compiled the top gaming computer monitor deals on Amazon right now.

In addition to gaming computer monitors, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have plenty of amazing deals. However, you don't have to wait to find them. Amazon is already slashing prices on great products. Score gaming chair deals, TV deals, Apple deals, headphone and earbud deals, laptop deals, furniture deals and more right now.

Best gaming computer monitor deals on Amazon

Check out the top deals on gaming computer monitors being offered now on Amazon.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor

Amazon

The Asus TUF gaming monitor features a curved monitor for a more immersive gaming experience. It has a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $249 (reduced from $299)

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor

Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G70A features 4K UHD resolution, a 1 ms response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor, $600 (reduced from $800)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this superwide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, 1-millisecond response rate, and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount -- if a $1,700 gaming monitor fits your budget, that is.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,743 (reduced from $2,300)

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor

Amazon

This budget-friendly monitor features a 1080p LED display, 8-millisecond response time and 75 Hz refresh rate. The Sceptre curved monitor has an anti-flicker display and can tilt 15 degrees backward and 5 degrees forward for added flexibility.

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor, $140 (reduced from $230)

27" LG Ultragear Full HD gaming monitor

Amazon

The LG Ultragear is a 1080p HD gaming monitor featuring a 1-millisecond response rate with motion-blur reduction and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an adjustable stand and can be swiveled to a vertical orientation.

27" LG Ultragear Full HD gaming monitor, $197 (reduced from $250)

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor

Amazon

This adjustable gaming monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440), 1-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $ 397 (reduced from $600)

24" ViewSonic Omni XG2431 gaming monitor

Amazon

The ViewSonic Omni gaming monitor has a 1080p display, 1-millisecond response time and 240 Hz refresh rate. It also includes flick-free and blue-light-filter settings to combat eye strain while gaming for long periods.

24" ViewSonic Omni XG2431 gaming monitor, $280 (reduced from $340)

27" AOC G2490VX frameless gaming monitor

Amazon

The AOC frameless gaming monitor has a 1080p FHD display, 1-millisecond response time and 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has good color quality, a flicker-free display, and a low-blue-light mode. Its frameless design makes it a great (and affordable) choice for multiple-monitor setups.

27" AOC G2490VX frameless gaming monitor, $170 (reduced from $190)

27" Dell curved gaming monitor

Amazon

This Dell gaming monitor has a curved design with height and tilt adjustability. It has a QHD display (2,560 x 1,440), 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor also includes an anti-glare and flicker-free screen, lowlight features and vents on the back to prevent overheating.

27" Dell curved gaming monitor, $280 (reduced from $330)

32" Samsung Odyssey G3 ultrawide gaming monitor

Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G3 monitor comes with a 1080p resolution LED display (‎1,920 x 1,080), 5-millisecond response rate, 165 Hz refresh rate and decent contrast. The monitor has a curved design for an ultra-wide gaming view. It also has an eye-saver mode to reduce eye fatigue.

32" Samsung Odyssey G3 ultrawide gaming monitor, $250 (reduced from $330)

Top TVs for gaming

Some gamers prefer a TV over a computer monitor, even when PC gaming. If you're in the market for a gaming TV, check out these top options, many of which are on sale now.

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance while gaming. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly.

This LG OLED TV includes a game-optimizer-setting menu that makes it easy to toggle between modes while playing. Different options are available to smooth out gameplay, reduce latency and improve performance.

48" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $997 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,097 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultrawide gameview and game bar. It also includes auto-low-latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,100)

Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV

Amazon

This Sony TV offers beautiful picture quality and excellent color accuracy, thanks to its 4K HDR display. It features a Sony XR processor that provides high contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and vibrant colors.

The model is an especially great choice for PlayStation 5 gamers: It adjusts its picture settings automatically when it detects gameplay, and boasts auto HDR tone mapping, a PS5/Bravia TV gaming exclusive.

55" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $945

65" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $1,020

75" Sony X90J Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV, $1,500

TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV

The TCL 6-series Roku smart 4K TV features Dolby Vision HDR for a higher picture quality. It also features 240 contrast-control zones that enhance depth and make lights and darks really pop.

It has some features designed to optimize the gaming experience. Variable refresh rate provides a faster response while gaming, while auto-game mode provides smoother actions and gameplay.

55" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV, $698

65" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV, $998 (reduced from $1200)

75" TCL 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku smart TV 75 inch, $1,300 (reduced from $1400)

Related content from CBS Essentials: