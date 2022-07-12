Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day sale

Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive two-day saleget the free app
Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save big on all sorts of great kitchen gadgets, smartphones, Amazon-branded tech and more.
Keep reading as we live blog the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, highlighting news, the best and most popular deals, competing sales at other retailers and more. And be sure to check back here regularly for more Prime Day updates.
You need to check out Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, happening right now
Best Buy is holding a sale today to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the deals are pretty impressive. Called "Black Friday in July," Best Buy's sale includes deep discounts on computers, televisions, kitchen appliances, headphones, cleaning essentials and so much more.
Here are some of the best deals at the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy:
- 11.6" Lenovo Chromebook 3 laptop (4 GB, 64GB SSD), $79 (reduced from $139)
- 15.6" HP Victus gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, $550 (reduced from $800)
- 70" Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, $700 (reduced from $800)
- KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i studio cycle, $800 (reduced from $1,300)
- Pit Boss Navigator 550 wood pellet grill with grill cover, $430 (reduced from $650)
Get this luxurious silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half price during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Want to breathe new life and style into your bedroom? There are a large number of great Amazon Prime Day bedding deals you can shop right now, including this great featured deal on ultra-soft silk Casper bedding.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70
This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)
Need a new mattress too? Great news -- there are plenty of top-rated mattresses on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
The best selling air fryer on Amazon is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day has historically been a great time to pick up a new air fryer. This year is no exception: You can save $15 on the bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.
The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.
Get Apple AirPods for only $90 at Amazon Prime Day
You read that right: You can now get Apple AirPods for only $90.
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
While you're here, also check out how to get $125 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods.
Get an Instant Pot for only $80 on Amazon Prime Day
Have you been wanting to try an Instant Pot? You have no more excuses: The Instant Pot Duo Plus is selling for only $80 at Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $50.
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (regularly $130)
For more Instant Pot options, check out our article on the best Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals.
Save more than $100 on the Apple Watch 7
Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially begin until midnight tonight Pacific time, but a large number of Prime Day deals have already kicked off. For example, Amazon has already taken huge discounts on the Apple Watch 7 -- you can save more than $100 right now.
If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.
You can save on both the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes now. Price varies by color. (The best deal right now is on the green color.)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) (green) $284 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) (green), $314 (reduced from $429)
And that's not all. Be sure to check out our coverage of all the early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods, early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple iPads and early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirTags.
How to get a PS5 during Amazon Prime Day
Looking to pick up a new PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day? Electronics retailer Best Buy announced it will restock the PS5 at 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition at Best Buy, $499
If you want to participate in this Best Buy restock, there's a major catch: Priority will be given to Best Buy TotalTech members. Membership costs a whopping $199.99 per year, though it does comes with a number of perks (including extended warranty coverage, free shipping, an extended return period and free 24/7 Geek Squad tech support).
If you don't want to spend $200 on a Best Buy membership, there's another route to PS5 ownership. Amazon has moved to a reservation-based system for PS5 orders. Just visit the PS5 page on Amazon and click the button to request an invitation.
Save on the Apple iPad during Amazon Prime Day 2022
Now's a great time to buy a new Apple iPad tablet -- most models are on sale at Amazon and at Walmart right now.
Apple iPad 9 (2021): $299
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Save big on Samsung Galaxy smartphones during Amazon Prime Day 2022
There are some great deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, including big savings on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S22: $560
There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. Another useful feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)
Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $560 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $910
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the newest tech features offered by the S22 in a larger size. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8" screen compared to the standard S22's 6.1" screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,300)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,400)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: $700
What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design -- the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut -- it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)
You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $35 more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $735 (reduced from $1,050)
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save $142 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch
Amazon Prime Day has a number of great deals on fitness gear, including the top-rated Garmin Vivoactive 4.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is $142 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Get a Theragun Elite massager for $100 off during Amazon Prime Day
Theragun massagers are on sale at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.
It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)
The best Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: Get $12.50 in free money when you spend $50
If you've never bought an Amazon gift card before, today is your day. Right now, Amazon is offering a $12.50 credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards now through July 13.
To get this deal, be sure to enter the promotional code "GCPRIME22" in the "Gift Cards and Promotional Codes" box when you check out.
This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won't be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 -- your credit won't appear until two days after purchase.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit
Want even more free money from Amazon? Check out our article: Amazon is giving away $125 in free money on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here's how to cash in.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Check out these great Walmart deals
Last year on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart held a competing sales event called Deals for Days. There's no Deals for Days 2022 event this year, but there are still plenty of great deals and rollbacks worth checking out at Walmart right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has now started
It's just past midnight Pacific time, which means Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun! You can use the button below to head to Amazon and check out all the Prime Day deals.