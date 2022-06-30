The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers and earbuds

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until mid-July's Amazon Prime Day 2022 to find deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers and earbuds. There are savings to be had right now on Amazon on the audio-hardware brand's products. We're talking reduced prices on everything from JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds to the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker.

While JBL audio products often go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, several JBL products on Amazon are on sale now -- and you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the below deals.

Reminder: Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. So, if you want to shop that mega-sales event, you best sign up for a membership today. If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime via a 30-day, risk-free trial.

For now, read on for the best JBL deals we found on Amazon right now -- and for other early Amazon Prime Day savings.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds (green): $72

JBL via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get 52% off the $150 list price of these JBL true wireless earbuds in green. These Bluetooth earbuds are billed as sports headphones: They're waterproof-rated IPX7, so they should be trusty companions for a sweaty workout. They promise up to 30 hours of battery life, including 10 hours in the earbuds themselves.

Four colors are available, but you'll get the best deal right now on the green earbuds.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds (green), $72 (reduced from $150)

JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones: $55

JBL via Amazon

Save $20 on Amazon right now on these these wireless earbuds by JBL. The JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones are rated IPX5 for sweat- and water-resistance. They deliver up to six hours of play time (plus another 14 hours with the included rechargeable carry case). They have a swipe-to-activate ambient mode, so you can communicate with the outside world without removing them from your ears.

Choose from four colors; all but the purple headphones are available right now for the $55 sale price.

JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones, $55 (reduced from $75)

JBL Tune 120 TWS true wireless earbuds

Amazon

Though not marked as being on sale right now on Amazon, the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds in black are going for $44 -- and that's a good deal.

The earbuds last four hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

Choose from three colors, but you can get the best price right now on Amazon on the black earbuds.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds (black), $44

JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: $40



JBL via Amazon

Save 20% right now on Amazon on the JBL Clip 3. The waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker can fit in the palm of your hand. It offers 3.3 watts of speaker power, and is rated 4.8 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users. Choose from a dozen colors.

JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Another option in this space is the JBL Clip 4. It's not currently on sale on Amazon, but you can use the below button to check in for potential future deals.

The JBL Clip 4 delivers more speaker power (5 watts versus 3.3 watts) than the JBL Clip 3. It comes in six colors, and offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker, $80

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $100

JBL via Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 is marked down $30 right now on Amazon; get the $130 waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker for $100.

You can pair two of these speakers for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even working as a solo act, the JBL Flip 5 speaker delivers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime, and USB-C quick charge. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can deal for a time with being submerged in up to 3 feet of water. Choose from nine colors.

JBL Flip 5, $100 (reduced from $130)

JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: $300



Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker is marked down $80 right now on Amazon. The JBL Xtreme 3 is rated IP67 waterproof; it's protected from immersion in up to 3 feet of water -- just like the JBL Flip 5. It offers 15 hours of playtime, and a full 100 watts of power. Find it in three colors and prints.

JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, $300 (reduced from $380)

JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: $30



Amazon

This tiny Bluetooth speaker is your most affordable JBL option here. It's on sale right now on Amazon for $30 -- a 20% markdown from its $50 list price.

The JBL Go 3 is rated IP67 waterproof, and offers five hours of playtime. And while it delivers just 4.2 watts of speaker power, keep in mind that that's a relatively impressive stat for such a small speaker. Choose from eight colors and prints.

JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, $30 (reduced from $50)

