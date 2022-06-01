The best Ring home security deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While we're only months away from Amazon Prime Day 2022, "only months" can seem like forever if you and your family are waiting for a deal on Ring home security devices. Here's a look at some of the notable deals you can get right now on packages and bundles via Amazon's Ring store, including some that include the Ring Video Doorbell.

Top deals in this article:

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot, $225 (reduced from $250)

Ring Alarm Pro, 14-piece built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router and optional 24/7 monitoring, $300 (reduced from $380)

Ring Spotlight Cam battery HD security camera with built two-way talk and a siren Alarm, white, works with Alexa (2-Pack), $350 (reduced from $400)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot: $225

The smart Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers Alexa functionality and captures HD-quality video of your visitors, both expected and unexpected. It allows for two-way talk between your visitor and you -- wherever you happen to be when you're monitoring the goings-on from your connected device, including, perhaps, the Echo Dot that comes with this bundle. You can save $25 by buying the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Dot package today.

Add more layers of protection, not to mention 60 days of video storage, to this bundle, or to any Ring device, by purchasing a sold-separately Ring Protect subscription. Plans start at $3 a month.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot, $225 (reduced from $250)

Ring Alarm Pro system (14 piece): $300

Currently on sale for $300 on Amazon, the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro system comes with a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors for your windows and doors, two motion-detector devices and a Ring Alarm. It also features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router. A sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro (for as little as $20 per month) expands the security coverage by delivering around-the-clock monitoring. You'll even get one of those security yard signs out of the Ring Protect Pro deal.

One Amazon customer, who claims in a review to have previously paid "ungodly sums of money" to a traditional security company, says a system like the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro is a relative bargain.

"This Ring Alarm has the upfront cost of several hundred dollars… BUT," the customer wrote in a five-star review of the Ring Alarm Pro, "[n]ow we have a great system at a fraction of the cost that is much more modern, controls well from our phones, and is easily scalable if we want to add more components, sensors, etc."

Ring Alarm Pro, 14-piece with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, $300 (reduced from $380)

Ring Spotlight Cam security camera (2 pack): $350

Ring Spotlight Cams shoot HD-quality video. Each features a built-in alarm and LED lights. Being an Amazon brand, the cameras work with Alexa and compatible Echo devices (and, of course, your Ring Video Doorbell). All this connectedness allows you to get motion-activated alerts on your device of choice. You can even remotely communicate with visitors at your door. Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Cam twin-pack for 12% off the bundle's usual $400 price, down to $350.

Purchase the sold-separately Ring Protect plan to share your camera footage, and save videos for up to 60 days. Subscription packages start at $3 a month; the so-called Plus and Pro packages come with the promise of 10% discounts on select Ring items at Amazon and Ring.com.

Ring Spotlight Cam, white (2 pack), $350 (reduced from $400)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $180

For $180, a savings of $5 on Amazon, you can bundle the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell with an Amazon Echo Show 5. The duo can be your security system -- or maybe just be the start of one.

"You can add on motion sensors, video cameras, motion detectors, door and window sensors and more," reads one five-star review by a verified customer of the Ring Video Doorbell. "There's no reason why you can't cover every inch of your home with the endless possibilities from Ring."

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $180 (reduced from $185)

Ring Video Doorbell 4 (2021): $380

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Floodlight Cam bundle will get you the latest editions of both components: the video doorbell and the hardwired floodlight cam. The set can be operated under the Ring Protect plan (sold separately).

"The video quality is really good and the night vision works great too," a verified buyer of the Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Floodlight Cam bundle wrote in a five-star Amazon review. "As you can see from my video I finally caught what was rummaging through my trash barrels at night."

(Spoiler alert for those who didn't click to read the review -- or review the video: A critter was the culprit.)

Right now, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Floodlight Cam set going for $380. That's 9% off its $420 price tag.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 (2021 release), white, $380 (reduced from $420)

