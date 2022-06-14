CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July to find great deals on office chairs at Amazon. Give your home office an ergonomic upgrade with one of these chairs from Neo, Flash Furniture, Modway and more that are already on sale.

Top products in this article:

Flash Furniture X10 gaming chair, $130 (reduced from $266)

Modway Articulate, $159 (reduced from $349)

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $250 (reduced from $399)

Whether you're seeking a gaming chair or a classic ergonomic office chair, check out the options below that fit just about any budget. You won't want to miss these best deals on office chairs at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Plus, read on for more information about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Neo Chair

Amazon

If you aren't ready to spend a few hundred dollars on a home-office chair, there are plenty of options. The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support at a much lower price point. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels.

At just $65 (plus free shipping) on Amazon, the Neo Chair's price is hard to beat.

Neo Chair, $65 (reduced from $105)

Flash Furniture X10 gaming chair

Amazon

If you prefer the cool-factor of a gaming chair, pick up this option from Flash Furniture. It has thick, cushioned seats, reclines and has a vibrating lumbar pillow. It's available in 14 colors and five sizes.

Flash Furniture X10 gaming chair, $130 (reduced from $266)

Hbada office chair

For people without a designated office, finding a space-saving office chair that neatly scoots under a desk or table is a must. The defining feature of this $120 ergonomic office chair option? Adjustable arms that flip up.

Other features include a breathable, high-density mesh back designed with the curvature of the back in mind; 120-degree-tilt tension; adjustable seat height and a weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Hbada office chair, $120 (reduced from $170)

Modway Articulate

This highly rated mesh-backed office chair is anything but basic. Available in a bunch of colorways, including cobalt blue, gray and lime green, it features ergonomic support and a comfortable 6-inch-thick mesh seat cushion. The 360-degree swivel chair with a tilt-and-lock system holds up to 331 pounds, is height adjustable with the touch of a button and also has height-adjustable armrests.

(Note that assembly is required for most office chairs sold on Amazon, unless you opt for $49 expert assembly.)

Modway Articulate, $159 (reduced from $349)

Razer Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair

Razer via Amazon

There's no rule that says office chairs have to be boring. If you've got the budget for a premium chair, the Razer Iskur X, normally priced at $399, is on sale at Amazon for just $250. The steel-reinforced ergonomic chair is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather and features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $250 (reduced from $399)

Herman Miller Aeron Size B (renewed)

Chairorama

Chairorama, an online store specializing in refurbished and open-box furniture pieces, offers a ton of options when it comes to discounted Aeron chairs. For example, get one of these renewed options with a cast aluminum metal frame for as little as $698. Read the fine print to make sure the chair is to your specifications. Also, most Herman Miller chairs require assembly.

Herman Miller Aeron Size B renewed, $698

Sunnow ergonomic office chair

Sunnow via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated ergonomic office chair features a sliding seat, an adjustable headrest and armrests that can go forward, backward, up and down.

"Even if you are a smaller/shorter person, this chair really is comfortable," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the chair. "I love the various amounts of adjustability! The mesh seat really takes the quality and comfort level through the roof. I can now sit at my desk as long as I want without any repercussion of back or shoulder pain."

Sunnow ergonomic office chair, $229 (regularly $270)

Ticova high-back desk chair

Ticova's high back desk chair is another breathable mesh-backed chair, offering head and neck support via a customizable, cushioned headrest. This ergonomic desk chair features a height-adjustable armrest and 3-inch seat cushion, and lumbar support that can be adjusted in both height and depth. Though you can find office chairs available for less money, several reviewers deem this $220 chair a good value.

Ticova high-back desk chair, $220 after coupon (reduced from $300)

BestOffice desk chair

This office-slash-gaming chair looks nothing like the traditional office chair, instead resembling a race-car seat -- but that's what's so cool about it. With maximum adjustability, including lumbar support, a tilting seat, headrest pillow, armrests and a footrest, it can be easily positioned to comfortably support your back and neck, no matter your position. The faux-leather chair is also available in several color schemes, from pink-on-white to black-on-black.

BestOffice desk chair, $100 (reduced from $190)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

