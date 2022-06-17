Best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon has major deals on kitchen appliances ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We've searched Amazon for the best deals on must-have kitchen appliances that you can shop right now, including sales on KitchenAid stand mixers, Instant Pots, air fryers, refrigerators and more.

Top products in this article:

KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series bowl-lift stand mixer, $548 (reduced from $600)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,295 (reduced from $2,804)

Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Falling on July 12 and 13 this year, Prime Day features limited-time, limited-quantity deals on a wide variety of kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You'll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise.

But you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to find seriously good Amazon deals. The retailer has sales on top-rated kitchen appliance brands right now.

The best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon right now

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen, from deals on KitchenAid mixers to deals on Keurig coffee makers. There are even deals on high-tech LG refrigerators. Here are our top kitchen sale picks, all of which are top rated on Amazon.

KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series bowl-lift stand mixer: $548

Amazon

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, offering sturdy bowl support even when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings, and includes accessories such as a spiral-dough hook, a flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

(Shop the best deals on KitchenAid mixers and accessories here.)

KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series bowl-lift stand mixer, $548 (reduced from $600)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator: $2,295

LG Store via Amazon

This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a cooling system that allows you to keep different drawers and compartments at different temperatures. It also has old-school features like an ice and water dispenser.

Download LG's ThinQ app to monitor and control your smart fridge via your compatible phone or device.

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,295 (reduced from $2,804)

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer: $1,050



LG Store via Amazon

This 10.1-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for smaller spaces. It includes two full glass shelves, five storage bins and one crisper bin. The refrigerator features LG's Multi-Air Flow Freshness System, which monitors and maintains temperature conditions to help keep food fresh.

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $95



Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But, wait, that's only seven functions, you say? That's because we haven't gotten to its two other tricks: a sterilizer; and, a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking).

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $95 (reduced from $120)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $190

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the added ability to air fry. If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer. The Instant Pot Duo also comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $190 (reduced from $199)





NuWave Brio air fryer: OUT OF STOCK



Another air fryer that's popular with Amazon shoppers, the NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air fries, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

NuWave Brio air fryer, $100 (reduced from $115)





Breville mini smart oven: $152

Breville via Amazon

The TikTok-famous kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale on Amazon. It uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it.

The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called "cookies," which we're betting is just right for baking cookies. It has three different rack positions, and even though it's mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray -- and even an 11-inch pizza.

(And if Dad loves pizza, this could make an excellent Father's Day gift.)

Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $90



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve, pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $90 (reduced from $100)

For a better deal, Walmart has the light blue version of the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for just $59.

More kitchen appliances at Amazon

The following kitchen appliances are not on sale. They are all top-rated and loved by Essentials readers, however.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart)

Amazon

This Cosori smart air fryer features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual-heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The nonstick basket is dishwasher safe.

A smart kitchen appliance, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your compatible phone. Scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. Operate it via voice command, too. It's not on sale anymore currently, but still a great buy.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $180

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's basically all set to take on a multitude of air-fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). It's no longer on sale currently.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $150

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Amazon

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Rated 4.6 stars by Amazon users, reviewers on the site note that it's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household. It's no longer on sale currently.

(Not the right air fryer for you? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $60

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: