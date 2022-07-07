The best deals at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is not the only retailer with big sales going on this July. Walmart has deals on Apple Watches, Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, gorgeous new 4K televisions and more right now. Here's what you need to know about all the big sales happening at Walmart now.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is soon, but there's good reason to shop at Walmart now. The giant retailer recently told investors that it has an excess of inventory of big-ticket items such as televisions. Target and Best Buy have told their investors something similar -- they have too much stuff on hand. Retailers are eager to get rid of their overstock right now, which means you'll find lower prices on crave-worthy tech and more.

When is Walmart Deals for Days 2022?

Last year, Walmart held its own major shopping event to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Called Deals for Days, the Walmart sale included big discounts on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Walmart has not announced that it will hold a similar sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day in 2022. That said, a number of big-ticket items are already on deep discount at Walmart now, ahead of Prime Day. It's also worth noting that Walmart often matches Amazon pricing on many popular finds, including the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

Now find the best deals at Walmart we've found this June ahead, no special memberships required.

Shark IQ auto-empty robot vacuum: $299

Walmart

This Shark robot vacuum, an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, is $250 off right now at Walmart. The robot vacuum can be controlled via the SharkClean app. Use the app or use compatible voice assistants to select rooms to clean or schedule a whole-home cleaning. The Shark automatically empties into the bagless base, which can hold up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

Shark IQ auto-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $549)

Michael Kors Bedford medium signature pocket tote bag: $136

Walmart

This Michael Kors tote bag is $61 off at Walmart now. The medium-size tote is made with Michael Kors' signature jacquard leather and accented with gold-tone metal hardware.

The bag features a zip-top closure, six interior front slip pockets, a back slip pocket, one zip pocket and two exterior slip pockets.

Michael Kors Bedford medium signature pocket tote bag, $136 (regularly $197)

Dreo 42'' large tower fan with remote: $100

Walmart

This floor fan is $60 off at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The Dreo large tower fan blows at a super-quiet 25 decibels. The cooling fan features nine speeds, including an auto-mode that can adapt wind speeds to your perfect room temperature.

Stay cool with the best floor fans for your home.

Dreo 42'' large tower fan with remote, $100 (regularly $160)

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $278



Walmart

This smart TV with 4K picture quality allows access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console and other devices without having to flip through inputs. It even offers voice control.

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (reduced from $450)

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $200



Walmart

If you haven't switched to wireless headphones yet, take this as your cue. Walmart has the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe Charging Case for $200, as opposed to the $249 you'd pay at Apple.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: $329

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 7 is our best-selling smartwatch, and it's no surprise why. It features a larger and brighter always-on OLED display than previous models, faster charging, IP6X dust resistance and a 50% thicker crack-resistant front crystal.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $329 (reduced from $399)

58" Samsung 4K crystal smart TV with HDR: $448

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" 4K crystal smart TV with HDR, $448 (reduced from $650)

KidKraft Ainsley wooden outdoor swing set: $249

KidKraft via Walmart

Get your backyard summer fun ready with a wooden outdoor swing set for the kids. This KidKraft swing set is $150 off at Walmart right now. The set features two swings, a high-rail wave slide, multi-colored rock wall for climbing and a shaded upper-level clubhouse with chalkboard tarp.

KidKraft Ainsley wooden outdoor swing set, $249 (regularly $399)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98

Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet carpet cleaner: $99



Walmart

If you're looking for a carpet cleaner, the 4.3-star-rated Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet is on sale at Walmart now for $99. It applies hot air to the area its cleaning for a faster dry (about 45 minutes).

Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner with Heat Force, $99 (reduced from $178)

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit: $20

Walmart

This smart Bluetooth toothbrush tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style to help you target spots that aren't getting enough attention.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit, $20 (reduced from $36)

Sony PlayStation 5



Sony via Walmart

Walmart last restocked the PS5 for Walmart+ Weekend in early June. You can tap the "check stock now" buttons below to try to catch a surprise restock of the PlayStation 5. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray)

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $184

iRobot via Walmart

You can use your smartphone or home assistant to control this robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba features dual multi-surface brushes, a patented dirt-detect sensor and a run time of up to 90 minutes, all at a price that's tough to beat.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, $184 (regularly $275)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $99

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe. Save $50 on it at Walmart now.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pot here.)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $99 (regularly $149)

Acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $250

Walmart

Lounge by the pool on this acacia wood chaise lounge chair with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

(Check out our patio furniture deals roundup for more outdoor seating options.)

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed: $409

Walmart

You'd never believe this eye-catching boho queen bed is from Walmart. It's available in four colors and made of solid pine wood. It offers a midcentury look. You can also find it in twin and king sizes.

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed, $409 (reduced from $599)

Ninja Nutri-Blender: $30

Walmart

Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $30 (reduced from $60)

55" Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $498



This 4K QLED smart TV, with 10 local dimming zones, can reproduce billions of high-contrast colors. It's a solid choice for gamers: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

Vizio 55" class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $498

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

