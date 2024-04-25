The EPA says lead in Flint's water is at acceptable levels. Residents still have concerns about its safety.

The Environmental Protection Agency says lead in the water in Flint, Michigan, is lower than federal safety limits specify. It's been a decade since the city, attempting to save millions of dollars, inadvertently exposed more than 100,000 people, including vulnerable children, to lead seeping from aging pipes — and many residents still don't trust what's coming out of their faucets and showers.

Melissa Mays, who has become an advocate in the city and was a lead plaintiff in a class action suit over the exposure, says little has changed in the city since 2014. That's when the economically troubled city disconnected its water supply from Detroit's system and began drawing from the Flint River.

The corrosive chemicals used to decontaminate the river water sent lead from the city's pipes into residents' faucets. The number of children with dangerous levels of lead in their blood doubled. The water system also may have played a role in some cases in a deadly outbreak of Legionnaire's disease.

Mays, who had previously taken just a daily multivitamin and toted a gallon of tap water to the gym for her daily workout, now takes 15 prescribed pills per day.

"We're trying to be civil, and yet no one's in jail. The pipes aren't replaced; the yards aren't fixed," she said. "We don't have health care."

And the city's children have faced the risk of lifelong health effects. "It's pretty stunning that to this day, we continue to use the bodies of our kids as detectors of environmental contamination," said pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, whose work spurred official action on the crisis.

The results of children's blood tests by the summer of 2015 were a red flag for Hanna-Attisha, who released her findings that September. The city switched its water source back to Detroit's system less than a month later, but by then exposure was widespread. Hanna-Attisha estimates as many as 14,000 children were affected. Lead is a neurotoxin that's especially harmful to children, who may suffer developmental delays, lasting behavioral problems and lower IQs as a result.

The federal government declared an emergency for Flint in January 2016. Six months later, tests revealed lead levels in Flint's water had returned to what's considered acceptable under federal standards.

Hanna-Attisha said the ongoing work to replace the pipes has the potential to release more lead from them, and wouldn't describe Flint's water as "safe."

On its site, the EPA still recommends the use of lead filters in Flint as a precaution, because a lot of pipes that have not yet been replaced.

"Understanding the inadequacy of our drinking water rules, I cannot say 'safe,' I can say it's in compliance with rules. But those rules are not fully protective, especially of our children," said Hanna-Attisha, who is the associate dean for public health at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine.

The community has established the Flint Registry, which helps track and understand the scope of the crisis. Hanna-Attisha said it has more than 20,000 registrants and has helped connect people with services and programs for support more than 30,000 times.

"As a pediatrician, we know what lead does. It's damning. It is a potent, irreversible neurotoxin. There is no safe level. It erodes cognition, it twists behavior," she said."It can alter the life course of a child. And worse, it can alter the life course of a population of children."

The parent of one of the children who was exposed described the crisis as "some sort of pandemic." James Proulx joined a class action lawsuit after his 8-year-old daughter was exposed. When he found out she had lead in her blood, he was worried.

"There's learning disabilities that go along with it. So I thought, you know, she's going to be up for a tough future," he said.

As "Little Miss Flint," pageant winner Mari Copeny earned national recognition at just 8 years old for drawing attention to the issue, first helping distribute bottled water and later her own brand of water filters.

"We still don't have clean water. Isn't that so crazy? Isn't that so crazy? ... They, the people in charge, don't care. They literally don't care. Because if they cared, our pipes would have been fixed. We would have been had clean, safe drinking water," she said. "There is no reason as to why we should still have bad toxic drinking water. And like, where is our clean water? We've been fighting for so long since 2014. Yet no clean water, no pipe dream fixed."

Now nearly 17, Copeny doesn't anticipate an end to the work.

"It's not just Flint that has a water crisis. America has a water crisis. And my filters, they're all over. They're all over because everybody deserves clean drinking water. Nobody deserves to have toxic water," she said. "Everybody says clean water. It's a basic human need. It's what we need to live and survive."

Resident Nate Campbell told CBS News said the crisis is still on people's minds. He still sees construction going on across town with the city's pipes. And it's still the first thing people ask about when they find out someone is from Flint.

"I think there's a lot more work that needs to be done to, hold people accountable for their actions," he said.

Seven years after the crisis began, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and eight other current and former Michigan officials were charged in connection with the scandal — charges that were dismissed last year because the state Supreme Court ruled a one-judge grand jury was improperly used to bring the charges.

When CBS News reached out to the EPA to ask about Flint's water, an agency spokesperson said in a statement: "Flint's water system has continually tested below action levels for both lead and copper. Residual chlorine levels also met water quality parameters."