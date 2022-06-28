The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG OLED TVs

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to score deals on vivid, vibrant LG OLED TVs, but it's not the only time. Right now, you can score early (and big!) Prime Day deals on Amazon on LG OLED TVs, like the 55-inch OLED C1 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa. We even found a huge, $1,000-off deal on the LG site. Read on to get the scoop -- and the savings.

The top deals in this article:

48" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $797 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED A1 4K smart TV, $947 (reduced from $1,300)

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,000)

LG OLED 4K TVs boast self-lit pixel technology and ultra-thin designs. On Amazon, LG OLED TV customers generally give the screens high marks for delivering an exceptional picture -- a display that's great for everything from streaming the latest movie to gaming.

Below is a look at the best LG OLED TV deals we found right now on Amazon. Each screen is rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5) by Amazon users, and is available to buy on sale today.

When you're done scouting LG OLED TV deals, stay tuned for a look at other great TV deals you can get on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We'll even tell you everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon's big, annual sales event coming in July.

48" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa: $797

Right now, you can save more than $700 on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1, an ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. Amazon has the set marked down from $1,500 to $797 -- it's a price that Amazon says is the TV's lowest in 30 days. The TV's larger sizes are also available at steep discounts.

In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device. Take advantage of the TV's Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The screen sports four HDMI ports, and three USB ports.

48" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $797 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,097 (reduced from $1,500)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

77" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $2,597 (reduced from $3,800)

48" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $850

The deal Amazon has on the 48-inch model of this LG OLED C1 4K smart TV is pretty great. The TV's marked down 15%, bringing the price down to $850 -- Amazon says that's the TV's best price on its site in 30 days.

The main difference between this C1 4K smart TV and the one we just told you about is that this version doesn't come with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. (It does, however, offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity -- so, yup, it's still a smart TV.)

48" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $850 (reduced from $997)

48" LG OLED A1 4K smart TV: $797

Right now on Amazon, you can save more than $300 on either the 48-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV or the 55-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG's OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand's Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports, and is wall-mountable.

48" OLED A1 4K smart TV, $797 (reduced from $1,200)

55" LG OLED A1 4K smart TV, $947 (reduced from $1,300)

48" LG OLED CX 4K smart TV (2020): $852

Right now on Amazon, when you click the coupon button, you save 5% on the 48-inch LG OLED CX smart TV. (The discount will be applied at checkout.) The 4K set offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes with a table-top stand and remote. It features four HDMI inputs.

48" LG OLED CX 4K smart TV (2020), $852 after coupon (reduced from $897)

55" LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020)

The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting -- hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs featured here are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

While the 2020 model of the LG OLED GX technically isn't on sale right now, the listed prices for the 55-inch and 77-inch models are lower than previous sale prices we've seen. So, yeah, these are good deals.

55" LG OLED GX 55" gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,297

77" LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $3,000

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV: $3,000

Looking for a giant deal? Right now, you can get $1,000 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. Each and every size is marked down $1,000.

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,000)

65" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,800 (reduced from $2,800)

55" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,300 (reduced from $2,300)

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

Beyond LG OLED TVs, you can shop these great TV deals right now on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We're talking screens by Samsung, Sony and more.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $848

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life!)

Available in several screen sizes, the 43-inch model is on sale right now on Amazon.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $948)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



The Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high-peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

While this model isn't on sale right now, the 55-inch version is frequently marked down on Amazon. Click the below button to buy one today, or to check in on a potential price break.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298

55" 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa: $350



A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $170 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote. Use it to find favorite apps or shows, check the weather -- or even find out the score of the big game.

55" 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa, $350 (reduced from $520)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948

Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should be happy to find a TV -- like this discounted TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,100)

50" TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV: $288

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV, on sale now at Amazon, includes Chromecast and Google Assistant.

50" TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV, $288 (reduced from $318)

65" Amazon Fire TV: $500

You can save more than $300 right now when you buy the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution at Amazon. This TV with built-in Alexa features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held July 12, 2022 to July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.

Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don't have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here's our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals: