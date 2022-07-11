The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to save money on Apple AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple AirTags and more. Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts tomorrow. But there's no need to wait to shop -- Amazon has deals on Apple products right now. We found the best early Prime Day deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones and Apple Watch smartwatches that you can shop today.

Based on our experience, Amazon is always a good place to look for Apple deals. Here's a look at some of the biggest Apple discounts we found right now via the retail giant.

The best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

A number of Apple Watch models are marked down for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $284

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7 during Amazon Prime Day. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $284 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $419 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $314

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $314 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch SE (40 mm): $229



Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $229 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $179

Best Buy

Though it's not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It's water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that'll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $179 (regularly $229)

Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day

Amazon's a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line's latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max, but you'll even save money on a set of second-generation Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation)

Amazon

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $179

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Apple

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Now at $200, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $449

Apple via Amazon

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay $449.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 and up (regularly $549)

The best Apple MacBooks deals at Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's most basic, most affordable laptop. But in Apple's world, of course, affordable doesn't mean cheap. The "cheapest" Apple MacBook Air, for instance, runs about $1,000. The good news is, Amazon regularly has big deals on the Apple MacBook Air -- and on brand-new laptops, not just refurbished ones (though, yes, you can definitely get deals on refurbished ones, too).

13" Apple MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: $779

Apple via Amazon

This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $779 at Amazon.

13" Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $779 (regularly $999)

The best Amazon Prime Day Apple iPad deals

Amazon has deals on each of Apple's iPad product lines for Amazon Prime Day.

Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one price for each item.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Available in four colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB)

Apple iPad Mini 6 (256 GB)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $699

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon

Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.

Apple Pencil 2: $129

Amazon

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $129

Apple Magic Keyboard: $99

Amazon

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99

Apple Smart Folio protective cover: $99

Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (deep navy), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (electric orange), $59

Apple Watch bands

Don't forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46



Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Apple Watch modern buckle band: $132

Apple Store via Amazon

This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch modern buckle band, $132 (reduced from $149)

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.): $10

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.), $10 (reduced from $20)

Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44 mm): $33

Apple via Amazon

This molded-rubber, Pan-African-flag-inspired Apple Watch sport band lists for $49 at Apple, but is going for $33 at Amazon -- a savings of $16.

Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44 mm): $33 (regularly $49)

iPhone wireless chargers

Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now – and in advance of Prime Day – is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $80

Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

