Best portable monitors for laptops on Amazon in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get deals on tech at Amazon. Sidetrak Store via Amazon

Do you find yourself wanting a bigger screen for your laptop? Instead of spending big bucks to buy a new laptop, why not just add an extra screen (or two!) to your current laptop setup? We've found the top-rated and best portable monitors for laptops that are lightweight and easy-to-use.

Top products in this article:

12.5" SideTrak Swivel attachable dual portable monitor, $330

Upgrade to a triple monitor setup: 12" P2 triple portable monitor, $400 (reduced from $430)

Portable gaming monitor with smart cover: 17.3" ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor, $329

These portable monitors for laptops come with one or more screens that can work as a mega-screen, or function independently. Many of these top-rated portable monitors for laptops feature a 1080p resolution, HDR technology and more tech for a crisp, clear and colorful screen.

You can find top-rated portable monitors for laptops on sale now. And if you're looking to upgrade your overall office or home-office space? Amazon has a bunch of deals on tech and office furniture before Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shop deals on laptops at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, shop deals on headphones and earbuds at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, shop deals on furniture at Amazon ahead of Prime Day and more.

Keep reading to shop the best portable monitors for laptops.

12.5" SideTrak Swivel attachable dual portable monitor

Sidetrak Store via Amazon

Double your computer screen with this 4.1-star-rated SideTrak Swivel attachable portable monitor. The portable monitor is designed to mirror, rotate 270 degrees and swivel 360 degrees. The content on your screen will automatically adjust as you swivel and switch between horizontal and vertical orientations. Monitors require a USB-C or USB-A port, and a mini HDMI port for each screen.

An Amazon customer who purchased the portable monitor called it "everything I wanted."

"I chose this unit because it could attach it either side and I could get two without paying extra for some sort of double mount. Works really well -- I can pack everything into a backpack for travel and work," the reviewer wrote.

12.5" SideTrak Swivel attachable dual portable monitor, $330

12" P2 triple portable monitor

Alecewey Store via Amazon

Right now you can save on this triple portable monitor that's compatible with most operating systems. Create a three-screen super-monitor, or use each screen independently. This triple monitor setup lets you adjust the brightness and volume for each monitor.

The monitors come with a laptop dual-screen extender that can be clipped to the laptop frame without the use of other accessories. It also includes a retractable stand. Monitors must have two USB-C or one UBS-C ports, and at least one HDMI port.

"I loved the fact that it was literally plug and play. Didn't have to install any drivers or other hardware," raved an Amazon reviewer, who is identified as a verified customer of the monitors.

12" P2 triple portable monitor, $380 after coupon (reduced from $430)

12" OFiyaa triple portable monitor

UK Bonitoys via Amazon

Marked down $20 right now on Amazon, the OFiyaa triple laptop monitor weighs less than 3 pounds. The monitors give you four display modes so you always have the best view. The brightness, sound and contrast can be adjusted independently for each screen.

The monitors are compatible with most operating systems. They require at least two USB-C ports, or one USB-C port and one HDMI port.

12" OFiyaa triple portable monitor, $420 (reduced from $440)

15.6" Asus ZenScreen portable USB monitor

Asus via Amazon

This Asus monitor weighs less than 2 pounds and connects via USB type-C cables. The 1080p screen features an anti-glare surface and a blue-light filter.

"This is an absolutely fantastic, slim, portable display. I'm an app developer and it slips in my bag with ease," wrote an Amazon reviewer and verified customer of the Asus ZenScreen portable monitor.

15.6" Asus ZenScreen portable USB monitor, $189

15.6" KYY portable monitor

KYY via Amazon

This portable monitor will save a bunch of space in your laptop bag: It features a 0.3-inch, ultra-slim profile, and weighs just 1.7 pounds. It offers 1080p resolution with HDR technology and this portable monitor is equipped with two USB type-C ports and a mini-HDMI port.

The KYY portable monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of faux leather. It doubles as a stand, and provides protection for your portable computer monitor.

"Working from home full time required the need to have additional monitors to be more effective in my workflow. I have a limited amount of space on my desk, and really wanted to put a portable monitor in front of an existing monitor, and the KYY monitor fit the bill perfectly, leaving enough room for my mechanical keyboard and wrist wrest," wrote an Amazon-noted verified customer.

Be sure to apply the $40 coupon before checking out at Amazon.

15.6" KYY portable monitor, $150 after coupon (reduced from $200)

17.3" ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor

Asus via Amazon

This portable monitor was made with gamers in mind. ASUS calls this monitor the "world's fastest portable gaming monitor." It boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 3-millisecond pixel speed for super-smooth gaming visuals. The portable monitor features a 100% sRGB color gamut, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio for gorgeous picture color.

The monitor only needs to charge for an hour to provide 120 minutes of game play. When fully charged, it has a battery life of up to 3.5 hours. It's compatible with most devices that take USB-C or micro-HDMI.

17.3" ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor with smart cover, $329

15.8" InnoView portable monitor

InnoView Store via Amazon

This super-lightweight InnoView portable monitor weighs just 1.5 pounds. It features 1920 by 1080 resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR-rendering technology for strong image contrast and detail. The portable monitor can connect to laptops, PCs, tablets, smartphones and more via USB-C or mini HDMI ports.

"The display on this monitor is great. It's pretty close in color temperature to my laptop and the quality is pretty darn good. Setting it up was really easy," an Amazon customer wrote in a review.

To get the best price, Don't forget to apply the $30 coupon before checkout at Amazon.

15.8" InnoView portable monitor, $160 after coupon (reduced from $190)

Related content from CBS Essentials: