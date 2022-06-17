The best summer bikini and bathing suit deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be a month away, but summer beach and pool season has already started. Fortunately, there's no need to wait until mid-July to get a good deal on stylish swimsuits, bikinis and trunks -- Amazon has great options on sale right now. Check out our picks for the best deals on men's and women's swimwear ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Whether you're in the market for a flattering, full-coverage, one-piece bathing suit or a strapless bikini, you can score big savings right now on Amazon on women's swimsuits. And, yup, Amazon also has great deals on men's swim trunks.

First up: The best bikini and bathing-suit deals we found on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best Amazon deals on bikinis and one-piece swimsuits

From slimming one-piece swimsuits to strapless bikinis, these are the best swimsuits you can save on right now at Amazon.

Note: Amazon prices on swimsuits tend to vary by color and sizing. To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one price for each item; the price you'll see is for the pictured swimsuit color, in a size medium.

Relleciga adjustable back lace-up bandeau bikini: $8 and up

Amazon

The bandeau top in this two-piece set sports a lace-up back; the feature allows you to adjust the top's tightness. Select colors and sizes are available for as low as $8. The listed price below is for the leopard version in a size medium.

Relleciga adjustable back lace-up bandeau bikini, medium (leopard), $14 (reduced from $20)

Holipick mesh high-waisted monokini: $25 and up

Amazon

With this plunge-neck, mesh monokini, you get the stylish look of a bikini, plus the comfort of a one-piece swimsuit. Available in 17 colors. While we spotted at least one on sale for as little as $25, the price listed here is for the black one-piece in a size medium.

Holipick mesh high-waisted one piece, medium (black), $30 (reduced from $35)

High-waisted tie-knot bikini: $28 and up

Amazon

The top on this high-waisted, tie-knot bikini has adjustable spaghetti straps and removable padding. Priced as low as $28, this swimsuit is available in 20 colors. The listed price is for the polka-dot pattern in a size medium.

High-waisted tie-knot bikini, medium (polka dot) $30 (reduced from $34)

B2prity retro halter one piece with built-in tummy control: $24 and up

Amazon

Save on select colors of this retro-inspired, one-piece bathing suit, which features built-in tummy control and extra chest support.

And take advantage of a special promotion, too: Save 20% on a B2prity chiffon beach cover-up when you buy one or more of these swimsuits.

The price listed below is for the green one-piece in a size medium.

B2prity retro halter one piece with built-in tummy control, medium (green) $26 (reduced from $33)

High-waisted push-up vintage bikini: $17 and up

Amazon

Try this two-piece, vintage-inspired suit, which features tummy control and a push-up halter top. Select styles of this swimsuit are currently on sale, including the tropical leaf pattern pictured above.

High-waisted push-up vintage bikini, medium (green leaves) $17 (reduced from $25)

Best Amazon deals on men's swim trunks

Right now, men's swim trunks from Biwisy are on marked down for as little as $15 on Amazon. Read on to get the details.

Biwisy quick dry swim shorts (solid colors): $15 and up

Amazon

These simple, quick-dry swim trunks feature mesh lining and pockets. Prices may vary by color and size. The price listed below is for the black trunks in a size medium.

Biwisy quick dry swim shorts, medium (black), $15 (reduced from $33)

Biwisy quick dry swim shorts (patterns and prints): $20

Amazon

Looking for a pair of swim trunks that make more of a style statement? Try these quick-dry swim shorts from Biwisy with prints and patterns. Available in 41 styles. The price listed below is for the black-floral trunks in a size medium.

Biwisy quick dry swim shorts, medium (black floral) $20 (reduced from $33)

Best Amazon deals on swim accessories

Here are the best deals on swim accessories to complete your beach or poolside look.

Body Glove long sleeve rash guard with UPF 50+: $25 and up

Amazon

Looking for some extra protection from the summer sun? This long-sleeve rash guard from Body Glove is deeply discounted right now on Amazon. We saw at least one for as little as $25. Prices vary by color -- and there are 13 available colors. The price listed is for the medium-sized rash guard in the color called "smoothies sea mist."

Body Glove long sleeve rash guard with UPF 50+, medium (smoothies sea mist), $34 (reduced from $48)

Chalier tassel chiffon swimsuit cover-up: $12 and up

Amazon

Don't forget to grab a swimsuit cover-up for the trip back from the beach. This lightweight, chiffon cover-up comes in 16 colors and styles. The price listed is for the black cover-up in a size medium.

Chalier tassel chiffon swimsuit cover-up, (black), $12 (reduced from $18)

Bronax cloud slides: $24 and up

Amazon

These ultra-plush, cloud-like slides are perfect for that long walk from the beach back to the car. Just be sure not to leave them in direct sunlight for too long, or else the slippers' super-cushioned material may shrink.

These cloud-like slides from Bronax are on sale now for about $24 to $25. Prices may vary by size and color; 15 colors are available. The price listed is for the blush-colored slides.

Bronax cloud slides, (blush) $24 (reduced from $36)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The deals will be numerous, but you must be an Amazon Prime member to get them.

If you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber, then here's good news: You can get a 30-day free trial at sign up. In fact, if you start your free trial today, you'll start enjoying all the Amazon Prime benefits right now, and be able to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July -- without having to pay for a membership (so long as you cancel before the trial period ends).

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

