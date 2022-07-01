The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Digital single-lens reflex cameras, or DSLRs, capture high-quality video and images. Whether you're an amateur or professional, DSLR cameras can help you take great photos. We've compiled the best-rated DSLR cameras on Amazon to help you sort through your options and find the best DSLR cameras on the market, including top-rated cameras from Canon and Nikon.

When shopping for a DSLR, you'll want to consider a variety of factors. Most people prioritize image quality. If you plan to record video of yourself, having a large adjustable display that you can see yourself on can help. Some DSLRs are more beginner-friendly, with pre-set options for shooting in various settings.

Should you buy a DSLR or mirrorless camera?

While shopping for a DSLR camera, you may want to take a look at some of the top-rated mirrorless cameras on Amazon. DSLR cameras offer a wider selection of lenses, longer battery life, and stronger image quality in low-light. However, mirrorless cameras tend to be lighter and more portable while offering higher video quality (including 4K video), and higher continuous shooting speeds.

Conversely, DSLR cameras tend to be more affordable than mirrorless camera options.

Best-rated DSLR cameras on Amazon

Keep reading to explore the best-rated DSLR and mirrorless digital cameras on Amazon. You may also want to keep an eye on these cameras during Amazon Prime Day 2022; digital cameras have historically gone on sale during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera

The EOS Rebel SL3 is a lightweight DSLR with an adjustable 3-inch touchscreen display. It has a maximum image resolution of 24.1 megapixels. It can also shoot 4K video and 4K time lapses. It has a continuous shooting speed of five frames per second. The SLR can connect with your smartphone or other devices over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Many Amazon reviewers praise the camera as a great starter DSLR with strong features for the price point. The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 has 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

"The SL3 is a capable, versatile DSLR, and a great camera for mastering DSLR/Mirrorless basics if you later desire to move on to a more advanced (and more expensive) camera system. However, many will likely be content with the SL3 for years to come," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera, $749

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera

The Nikon D3500 boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon as well. It captures video in 1080p and images with a maximum resolution of 24.7 megapixels. It also offers continuous shooting at a rate of five frames per second.

It does have a 3-inch display, but it is worth noting that it is not a touch-screen display like many of the other DSLRs on this list. The Nikon D3500 also offers a long list of preset shooting modes to choose from; that can be very helpful for beginners who are still learning how to make manual setting adjustments.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera, $649

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera

The 4.7-star-rated Canon EOS Rebel T7 is part of Canon's entry-level DSLR lineup. It offers a 24.1-megapixel maximum resolution for photos and 1080p video capabilities. It offers continuous shooting at three frames per second.

You can also use the compatible EOS utility webcam beta software to turn this DSLR camera into a high-quality webcam for virtual meetings or streaming.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, $479

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR camera

The latest installment of Canon's elevated beginner line is the 4.7-star-rated EOS Rebel T8i. It has the basic features of the budget-friendly Canon T7 DSLR cameras with some notable upgrades such as 4K video, a rotating display and improved light sensitivity. It also has faster continuous shooting, at seven frames per second.

One Amazon reviewer highlighted the benefits of the camera for professionals and beginners: "I love the camera because not only does it take the sharpest, clearest, most fantastic pictures I have ever produced, but I can actually operate it!"

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR camera, $899

Best-rated mirrorless cameras on Amazon

Mirrorless cameras are another great option for aspiring photographers and vloggers, as well as people just looking to capture family memories in fine detail.

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera

The 4.7-star-rated Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera is a 16-megapixel camera with 4K video capabilities. It offers flexible connectivity options with a 3.5 millimeter external mic port, 2.5 millimeter remote port, USB 2.0 compatibility, and a micro HDMI port.

"What a camera you're getting for this price point! The Panasonic G7 is the sixth camera in their G series line, and I have to say they have finally nailed it. This camera sits right in the sweet spot of performance, size and price. It is considered a mid-level camera but can do just about anything the higher end models can," a verified review stated.

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera, $597

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 is Amazon's best-selling mirrorless camera. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. The camera can shoot in 4K video. It has a 24-megapixel optical sensor resolution for shooting high-quality images. It also has a continuous shooting speed of 11 frames per second.

"Good sound, picture quality and of course all the video options are amazing. This camera is marketed to vloggers, but this is more than just a video camera. The kit lens takes amazing pictures, but the world is your oyster with the e-mount and lens options," wrote a verified purchaser of the camera kit.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera, $798

Canon EOS M50 Mark II

If you want to explore mirrorless cameras while sticking with the highly-rated Canon brand, consider the Canon EOS M50 Mark II. This 4.7-star rated mirrorless camera has a top-tier image processor with auto lighting optimizer. It captures 4K video and images with a 24.1 megapixel resolution. It can also capture HD slow-motion video. The Mark II has an adjustable display and is ultra lightweight, at only 0.77 pounds.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II, $699

Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless interchangeable lens camera

With a 4.7-star rating, the Sony Alpha 7 IV is a great premium option. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images. This one offers a 33-megapixel optical sensor resolution. For video, the Sony Alpha 7 IV records in 4K with full pixel readout and 7K oversampling for the highest quality video.

Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, $2,498

