The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Digital single-lens reflex cameras, or DSLRs, capture high-quality video and images. Whether you're an amateur or professional, DSLR cameras can help you take great photos. We've compiled the best-rated DSLR cameras on Amazon to help you sort through your options and find the best DSLR cameras on the market, including top-rated cameras from Canon and Nikon.
Top products in this article
Best Budget DSLR: Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, $479
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera, $798
When shopping for a DSLR, you'll want to consider a variety of factors. Most people prioritize image quality. If you plan to record video of yourself, having a large adjustable display that you can see yourself on can help. Some DSLRs are more beginner-friendly, with pre-set options for shooting in various settings.
Should you buy a DSLR or mirrorless camera?
While shopping for a DSLR camera, you may want to take a look at some of the top-rated mirrorless cameras on Amazon. DSLR cameras offer a wider selection of lenses, longer battery life, and stronger image quality in low-light. However, mirrorless cameras tend to be lighter and more portable while offering higher video quality (including 4K video), and higher continuous shooting speeds.
Conversely, DSLR cameras tend to be more affordable than mirrorless camera options.
Best-rated DSLR cameras on Amazon
Keep reading to explore the best-rated DSLR and mirrorless digital cameras on Amazon. You may also want to keep an eye on these cameras during Amazon Prime Day 2022; digital cameras have historically gone on sale during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event.
You can shop other tech deals, too, including laptop deals, Apple product deals, portable monitor deals and more during this early Amazon Prime Day sale right now.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera
The EOS Rebel SL3 is a lightweight DSLR with an adjustable 3-inch touchscreen display. It has a maximum image resolution of 24.1 megapixels. It can also shoot 4K video and 4K time lapses. It has a continuous shooting speed of five frames per second. The SLR can connect with your smartphone or other devices over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
Many Amazon reviewers praise the camera as a great starter DSLR with strong features for the price point. The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 has 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
"The SL3 is a capable, versatile DSLR, and a great camera for mastering DSLR/Mirrorless basics if you later desire to move on to a more advanced (and more expensive) camera system. However, many will likely be content with the SL3 for years to come," one Amazon reviewer shared.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera, $749
Nikon D3500 DSLR camera
The Nikon D3500 boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon as well. It captures video in 1080p and images with a maximum resolution of 24.7 megapixels. It also offers continuous shooting at a rate of five frames per second.
It does have a 3-inch display, but it is worth noting that it is not a touch-screen display like many of the other DSLRs on this list. The Nikon D3500 also offers a long list of preset shooting modes to choose from; that can be very helpful for beginners who are still learning how to make manual setting adjustments.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera
The 4.7-star-rated Canon EOS Rebel T7 is part of Canon's entry-level DSLR lineup. It offers a 24.1-megapixel maximum resolution for photos and 1080p video capabilities. It offers continuous shooting at three frames per second.
You can also use the compatible EOS utility webcam beta software to turn this DSLR camera into a high-quality webcam for virtual meetings or streaming.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, $479
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR camera
The latest installment of Canon's elevated beginner line is the 4.7-star-rated EOS Rebel T8i. It has the basic features of the budget-friendly Canon T7 DSLR cameras with some notable upgrades such as 4K video, a rotating display and improved light sensitivity. It also has faster continuous shooting, at seven frames per second.
One Amazon reviewer highlighted the benefits of the camera for professionals and beginners: "I love the camera because not only does it take the sharpest, clearest, most fantastic pictures I have ever produced, but I can actually operate it!"
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR camera, $899
Best-rated mirrorless cameras on Amazon
Mirrorless cameras are another great option for aspiring photographers and vloggers, as well as people just looking to capture family memories in fine detail.
Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera
The 4.7-star-rated Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera is a 16-megapixel camera with 4K video capabilities. It offers flexible connectivity options with a 3.5 millimeter external mic port, 2.5 millimeter remote port, USB 2.0 compatibility, and a micro HDMI port.
"What a camera you're getting for this price point! The Panasonic G7 is the sixth camera in their G series line, and I have to say they have finally nailed it. This camera sits right in the sweet spot of performance, size and price. It is considered a mid-level camera but can do just about anything the higher end models can," a verified review stated.
Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera, $597
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera
The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 is Amazon's best-selling mirrorless camera. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. The camera can shoot in 4K video. It has a 24-megapixel optical sensor resolution for shooting high-quality images. It also has a continuous shooting speed of 11 frames per second.
"Good sound, picture quality and of course all the video options are amazing. This camera is marketed to vloggers, but this is more than just a video camera. The kit lens takes amazing pictures, but the world is your oyster with the e-mount and lens options," wrote a verified purchaser of the camera kit.
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera, $798
Canon EOS M50 Mark II
If you want to explore mirrorless cameras while sticking with the highly-rated Canon brand, consider the Canon EOS M50 Mark II. This 4.7-star rated mirrorless camera has a top-tier image processor with auto lighting optimizer. It captures 4K video and images with a 24.1 megapixel resolution. It can also capture HD slow-motion video. The Mark II has an adjustable display and is ultra lightweight, at only 0.77 pounds.
Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless interchangeable lens camera
With a 4.7-star rating, the Sony Alpha 7 IV is a great premium option. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images. This one offers a 33-megapixel optical sensor resolution. For video, the Sony Alpha 7 IV records in 4K with full pixel readout and 7K oversampling for the highest quality video.
Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, $2,498
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
eAmazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- Best deals under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon coupon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- The best deals at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best deals on Apple products at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Apple Watch deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets
- The best Apple MacBook deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Apple AirTag deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets
- The best Bose deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best gaming chair deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- The best gaming computer monitor deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on laptops at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Garmin Vivoactive deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of Prime Day: LG, Sony, Fire TV and more
- Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on Ring security cameras at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on headphones and earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on waterproof Bluetooth speakers on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best JBL deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and more
- Best deals on furniture at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on office chairs at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best luggage and travel essentials deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Crocs, Teva and more: The best summer shoe deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Colorfulkoala and more: The best yoga pants on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best summer bikini and bathing suit deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Kate Spade, Coach and more: The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on designer purses at Amazon
- Best spring cleaning deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more
- Best electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on robot vacuums at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best stick vacuum deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best deals on Dyson vacuums at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best LG refrigerator deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best deals on SodaStream on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on coffee makers at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on Instant Pots on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best deals on air fryers at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon (and elsewhere) ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best toy and game deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The best Apple AirTag and AirTag holder deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best LG deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best reviewed washers and dryers on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
for more features.