The best treadmills you can buy on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, but if you've been debating buying a treadmill, there's no need to wait. Amazon has plenty of great and affordable treadmills -- many of which are on sale -- that you can shop right now ahead of this year's Prime Day sale. Keep reading to check out our top picks of the best treadmills on Amazon.

Top products in this article:

Best treadmill with built-in training programs: NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599

Best high-weight capacity treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $499

Best budget-friendly treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158

From pricey, high-tech options to a totally manual, non-electric treadmill, there's an option for every type of runner (or walker) on our list.

Training for a marathon? The NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill comes with tons of built-in training programs and workout classes. Just looking for a way to get your steps in on busy work days? Remote workers might want to try a quiet walking treadmill with foldable handrails. And if you want something a little more fun, there's even a pink treadmill on our rundown. All of of our recommendations boast Amazon user ratings of at least 4 stars (out of 5).

And while you don't need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of any of the featured treadmill deals below, you do need one for Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- the deals in that July sales event are for Amazon Prime subscribers only. If you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber, then here's a deal for you: Get a 30-day free trial right now at sign up. If you subscribe today, you'll be covered through Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July.

All set to go? Great! Here are our picks for the best treadmills and treadmill deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill

Best treadmill for: The former gym rat

At $1,599, the Commercial Series 1750 treadmill from NordicTrack is the most expensive treadmill on this list -- and for good reason. The NordicTrack 1750 comes with a one-year iFit membership which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly from the equipment. The treadmill's speed and incline adjust depending on the iFit workout you choose. On Amazon, reviewers suggest this treadmill is a great substitute for the gym.

The NordicTrack 1750 is outfitted with a 10-inch, interactive HD touchscreen, can reach speeds up to 12 mph, and is outfitted with a one-touch control that can take you from a -3% include all the way up to a 15%. If you need to preserve your floor space, then know the base of this treadmill can be folded into, and stored inside, the frame. This treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill

Best treadmill for: Daily joggers

While not as luxe as the Commercial Series 1750, NordicTrack's T Series 6.5 S treadmill boasts more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. While equipped with built-in iFit technology like the pricier model, you don't need to be an iFit subscriber to use (and enjoy) the T Series 6.5 S treadmill. According to reviewers, simply hold the iFit button for 30 seconds to skip the iFit registration process, and start using the treadmill.

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, 0% to 10% incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a 5-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen. The price listed below is for the 5-inch version.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $649

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill

Best treadmill for: Treadmill newbies

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon!

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $499 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill

Best treadmill for: Remote workers

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill, now on sale on Amazon, would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $330 (reduced from $500)

Goplus pink folding treadmill

Best treadmill for: The person with a short stride -- and lots of style

Looking for another treadmill option that comes in colors other than black and, well, black? This small, pink folding treadmill from Goplus reaches speeds up to 6.5 mph, has a built-in phone holder and multi-function LED display.

The weight capacity of this treadmill is 220 pounds. Since this folding treadmill is smaller than average, it might not be a great match for tall individuals -- or someone with a longer stride.

One big plus about this treadmill: On Amazon, reviewers say the treadmill requires little assembly.

Goplus pink folding treadmill, $320 (reduced from $400)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill

Best treadmill for: The budget-minded jogger

This manual, no-frills walking treadmill is lightweight and compact, making it great for working out in small spaces. Intended for power walking or light jogging, the SF-T1407M foldable treadmill requires no electricity. That's because you, and only you, supply the power.

This treadmill is fixed on a 13.5% incline, and can handle weight up to 220 pounds.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158 (reduced from $200)

