The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is predicted for July, but there are already robot vacuums reduced now ahead of the big sale. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to pick up deals on robot vacuums. But don't wait until mid-July to clean smarter, not harder. You can score savings right now on Amazon on the smart-home appliance that'll clean your floors while you're out living your life. Here are the best deals we found on Amazon on top-rated, smart robot vacuums ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Spoiler alert: The best savings on one of these deals is only available to Amazon Prime members!

Below are robot vacuums by iRobot, Eufy and other top brands. All boast Amazon user-review ratings of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher. All are sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. In fact, in a preview of sorts of Amazon Prime Day, one of the deal prices highlighted below is only available to Amazon Prime members.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up today! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. (Fun fact: If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, the mega-sales event when Amazon offers scads of special deal prices exclusively to Prime members.)

Ready to clean up on savings? Let's get to the robot-vacuum deals!

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,080

iRobot via Amazon

Right now, you can save more than $170 on Amazon on a bundle that pairs iRobot's Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The bundle usually goes for $1,250 on Amazon, but you can get it now for $1,080.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

Download the iRobot Home app on your smartphone or device to receive personalized cleaning suggestions, and to control and schedule cleanings by the Roomba 7+ and Braava Jet M6. Both smart appliances are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

By itself, the Roomba 7+ is going for $779 on Amazon, while the Braava Jet M6 costs $400. So, yup, buying them together in this bundle is cheaper.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,080 (reduced from $1,250)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $494

Amazon

Buy this top-rated smart vac today on Amazon, and save more than $55!

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $494 (reduced from $550)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $248

Amazon

This iRobot Roomba model is marked down about $25 right now on Amazon. The deal will get you into the Roomba club for less than $250.

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $248 (reduced from $274)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C Max: $189

Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save $30 -- and maybe a lot more -- on this Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum by Eufy. See, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you automatically unlock an extra $61 in savings. (You can also unlock the bonus deal if you sign up for Prime while vac shopping.)

Don't let the extreme deal on this device fool you into thinking you're getting a subpar vacuum: The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is rated 4.4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon reviewers.

The slim robot vacuum boasts 2,000 Pa of suction power, and automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed. Despite its power, Eufy says the vac goes about its business relatively quietly -- at about the same volume as a working microwave.

The smart, Wi-Fi-enabled vac works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can be controlled via your smartphone or device with the help of the EufyHome app.

This Eufy model lists for $280 at Amazon, but the Prime deal brings the price down nearly $100, to $189. Non-Prime members will pay $250.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C Max, $189 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $280)

Shark ION robot vacuum: $180

Amazon

You can save $50 on Amazon right now on the Shark ION robot vacuum.

The robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time.

Shark ION robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $115

Amazon

Click on the Amazon coupon offer to save $15 on this robot vacuum by Lefant. Your savings will be applied at checkout.

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into its surroundings). The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time, and 1,800 Pa of suction power.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $115 after coupon (reduced from $130)

