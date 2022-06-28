The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Garmin Store via Amazon

You can find early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now on Garmin's popular Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches. Amazon is currently offering slashed prices on a handful of Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch models, including the Garmin Vivoactive 4, Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Garmin Vivoactive 3 and Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS.

If you want a hardcore exercise partner that's easy to work with, then a Garmin smartwatch may be the best wearable for you. Unlike the Apple Watch, which can only be paired with an Apple iPhone, a Garmin smartwatch can work with either an iOS or Android device via the Garmin Connect app. (There are compatibility requirements for the app; you can find them on the Garmin site.)

We've found the best Garmin Vivoactive deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, as well as the best current deals on other Garmin watches.

All of the below Garmin smartwatches are on sale at Amazon now, and available at varying price points suitable for a variety of budgets.

Keep reading to shop the best Garmin smartwatch deals on Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black): $281



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is nearly $50 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $281 (reduced from $330)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $270

Garmin via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is basically the smaller version of the Vivoactive 4. It boasts a 40mm case. It comes in a variety of colors; prices vary. The below price is for the watch in light gold with a light pink band. The pictured version of the watch is marked down $60 right now on Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (light gold with light pink band): $270 (reduced from $330)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 (renewed): $110

Amazon Renewed Store

Amazon has a selection of renewed Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches on sale right now. At last look, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 featured here was marked down nearly $40. According to Amazon, this pre-owned product works and looks like new. The renewed smartwatch is backed by Amazon's 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 can receive notifications (when paired with your smartphone) and play music. It can track your sleep, stress, heart rate, calories burned and more. It's a great option for runners, as this Garmin watch can calculate your cadence, pace and distance using GPS technology.

When fully charged, its battery can run for up to 13 hours with the GPS, and up to a week in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 (renewed), $110 (reduced from $146)

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS smartwatch (renewed): $118

Amazon Renewed Store

This renewed Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS smartwatch is deeply discounted on Amazon right now. The pre-owned smartwatch has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. According to Amazon, this product works and looks like new. The renewed smartwatch is backed by Amazon's 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

This GPS smartwatch features a sunlight-readable, high-resolution color touchscreen. It includes built-in sports apps, such as GPS-enabled running, biking, swimming and more. Its face can be customized with free watch-face designs, widgets and apps from Garmin's Connect IQ app store.

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS smartwatch (renewed), $118 (reduced from $500)

More early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Garmin smartwatches

We found even more amazing Garmin smartwatch deals on Amazon that you can shop right now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Keep reading to shop more top-rated Garmin smartwatch models on sale now.

Garmin Enduro (carbon gray): $749

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Enduro was designed with endurance athletes in mind. It features a solar-charging lens that (when activated by the sun) extends the wearable's 80-hour battery life. The weather-resistant watch is made with scratch-resistant, DLC-coated titanium bezel.

The Garmin Enduro tracks your health and your workouts. It provides daily run and ride suggestions. After each workout, this smartwatch's built-in recovery advisor lets you know how long to rest before starting another workout. And like many Garmin smartwatches, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.

Available in two colors. Prices vary. The price below is for the carbon gray watch, as pictured.

Garmin Enduro (carbon gray), $749 (reduced from $900)

Garmin Forerunner 945: $440

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is a lightweight smartwatch that can evaluate your training status to indicate if you're under-training -- or working too hard. This smartwatch features built-in activity profiles for running (indoor or outdoor), cycling (indoor or outdoor), swimming (pool or open water), cross-country skiing, paddle sports, trail running, hiking and strength training.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 lets others follow your runs and rides in real time with Garmin's LiveTrack option, or you can use GroupTrack, which lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies. When paired with your smartphone, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.

Garmin Forerunner 945, $440 (reduced from $600)

Garmin fenix 6 (silver with black band): $485

Garmin Store via Amazon

This water-resistant Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications when paired with your smartphone. It can track your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, sleep and altitude acclimation (when you're at high elevations). While you work out, it collects and stores information on your training-load balance, training status and running and cycling dynamics.

The Garmin fenix 6 supports GPS, as well other global navigation satellite systems, including GLONASS (the space-based global navigation satellite system) and Galileo (the global navigation satellite system). Available in a variety of colors and styles; prices vary. The below price is for the silver watch with a black band.

Garmin fenix 6 (silver with black band), $485 (reduced from $585)

Garmin Vivomove Sport (white): $150

Garmin Store via Amazon

Right now you can save $30 on Amazon on the Garmin Vivomove Sport.

This wearable may not look super tech-y, but it can receive texts and notifications when paired with your smartphone. Its tracking functions can monitor your workout, sleep, stress, menstrual cycle and more.

This Garmin piece comes in four colors; prices vary. The below price is for the white watch.

Garmin Vivomove Sport (white), $150 (reduced from $180)

Garmin Instinct Solar (graphite): $320

Garmin Store via Amazon

This outdoor, solar-powered smartwatch's face is made with chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. The Garmin Instinct Solar is built to U.S. military standard 810 -- the better to offer thermal-, shock- and water-resistance up to 100 meters.

Not only can it track your workouts and your health, the watch senses your heart rate, and uses data on your stress levels, sleep levels and more, to gauge whether you're ready to be active -- or whether you need rest.

Like many Garmin watches, this watch can receive texts and notifications when paired with your smartphone.

This watch is available in a variety of colors; prices vary. The below price is for the graphite watch.

Garmin Instinct Solar (graphite), $320 (reduced from $350)

