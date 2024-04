What's next for Harvey Weinstein after New York conviction is overturned The State of New York Court of Appeals overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction Thursday and has ordered a new trial. Julie Rendelman, a criminal defense attorney, and CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan look at the possible reasons why it was overturned and what it means for Weinstein, who was also convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022.