Amazon is giving away $125 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here's how to cash in

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. On July 12 and 13, Amazon will slash prices on top-rated tech, kitchen gadgets, apparel and more for Amazon Prime members.

This year's Amazon Prime Day may prove to be the best -- and most lucrative -- one yet. That's because Amazon is offering $125 worth of free money to Prime members. Read on to see all the ways you can get free money at Amazon now to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top products in this article:

Amazon free money deal No. 1: Reload $100 on a gift card, get a $10 credit

Amazon free money deal No. 2: Complete a Prime Stampcard, get a $10 credit

Amazon free money deal No. 3: Get up to $60 in Prime Day credits

There are a few easy ways to earn free money at Amazon right now. You can earn $10 when you reload a gift card with $100 or more. You'll get another $10 when you active and complete your 2022 Prime Stampcard by exploring the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership, $20 for uploading a photo to Amazon Photos and $25 for adding a card to your Amazon Wallet.

Rake in another $60 by visiting and making purchases through Amazon's new Prime Day Offers hub. You can earn free money when you buy movie tickets, shop for goods made by Proctor & Gamble and explore alternative financing options from Affirm.

And that's not all. There's another free money offer coming, but you'll need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to cash in. On July 12 and 13, you can get $12.50 worth of Amazon promotional credit when you buy or reload an Amazon e-gift card for the first time with at least $50. More details on this deal -- and all the other free money deals at Amazon right now -- are below.

Amazon free money deal No. 1: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10

Amazon

Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

This reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Amazon free money deal No. 2: Complete a Stampcard, get $10

Amazon

Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13, 2022. To collect the money, you'll need to activate and complete a Prime Stampcard.

There are four steps to completing your Prime Stampcard: Make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Your $10 credit will appear within 24 hours of completing your Stampcard.

Amazon free money deal No. 3: Get up to $60 in Prime Day credits

Amazon

Looking to stack up even more Amazon credits for Prime Day 2022? Amazon has created a new free money hub filled with offers that promises up to $60 in credits. You can earn money by watching movies -- there's a $5 bounty if you buy a movie ticket to the new Pixar film "Lightyear" (doubled to $10 if you also buy "Lightyear" merch), and another $5 bounty if you buy a ticket to "Elvis." Consumer goods company Proctor and Gamble, meanwhile, is offering a $20 credit when you buy $75 worth of cleaning products.

Amazon free money deal No. 4: Get $20 in Prime Day credit for uploading photos

Amazon

First-time Amazon Photos users who download the free Amazon Photos app and upload and auto-save at least one photo will receive a $20 Prime Day credit. Really -- it's that easy.

Prime users will receive the $20 credit within four days. The credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on July 13.

Amazon free money deal No. 5: Add a card to Amazon Wallet and receive $25

Amazon

Add a credit or a debit card to your Amazon Wallet to receive a $25 credit. After you successfully add your card, you'll receive an email notification specifying the expiration date of the promotional credit. To redeem the credit, make make a purchase using any valid payment -- not just the card you added.

Although Amazon says this limited-time offer is only available to customers who were served an advertisement or received an email for an "Add-a-Card" promotion, there's no reason you can't try it too.

Note that this offer excludes certain items, including Alexa, Fire and Kindle products.

Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $12.50

Amazon

Amazon gift cards will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. On July 12 and July 13, first-time electronic gift card customers will get a $12.50 promotional credit when they purchase or reload $50 or more on an Amazon gift card.

This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won't be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 -- your credit won't appear until two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: